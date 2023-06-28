NEWS
July 5 Bowie News to be delayed due to holiday
Attention Bowie News readers, due to the July 4th holiday, your July 5 edition will be late with expected delivery on July 6 as the printer and post office will be closed on July 4. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.
County election staffing debated
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
With what is expected to be a hotly contested 2024 presidential election looming on the horizon, Montague County Elections Administrator Ginger Wall made her budget pitch to the commissioner’s court Monday to add one full-time person and retain her part-time.
Wall is the first department head to discuss her budget request as the court awaits the arrival of the 2023 certified property values in mid-July. A budget workshop has been listed on agendas during the past two months to allow discussion.
The elections’ administrator first told the court about legislative changes that have extended early voting days to 12-hours which will increase judge’s pay. The primary runoff also has been moved from May to April offering a 45-day turnabout for the teams.
Read the full story on the budget discussion and other topics from Monday’s meeting in the mid-week Bowie News.
Historical commission receives THC distinguished service award
Along with the budget discussions, on Monday the Montague County Commissioners handled several property issues and presented an award to the Montague County Historical Commission.
Several members of the commission appeared to accept the 2022 Distinguished Service Award from the Texas Historical Commission, which recognizes county commissions for managing well-rounded history and preservation-related programs that enrich Texas communities.
County Judge Kevin Benton said the CHCs provide critical volunteer efforts to preserve Texas’ unique historic, architectural and cultural assets.
(pictured above) Wayne Woods of the Montague County Historical Commission accepted the Distinguished Service Award for the group along with other members of the commission at Monday’s court meeting.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
2024 MCTAD appraisal, tax collection budgets set
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Taxing entities all across the county have begun reviewing the 2023-24 Montague County Tax Appraisal District budget, the only one that impacts every governmental group in the county.
The MCTAD budget has been making the rounds with the county, cities and school districts. Chief Appraiser Kim Haralson met with the Montague County Commissioner’s Court earlier this month and reviewed where the budget increases and the reasons.
This budget proposal has a 3.30% increase compared to the prior year’s budget and they continue to work with only five employees. Haralson explained she had one long-time employee retire last year and it has been hard to keep an appraisal trainee.
Haralson added the abundance of growth they continue to see in the county is not showing any indication of slowing down, and they continue to maintain five staff members, the same number as the past 35 years.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
