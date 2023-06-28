July 5 Bowie News to be delayed due to holiday

By BARBARA GREEN

With what is expected to be a hotly contested 2024 presidential election looming on the horizon, Montague County Elections Administrator Ginger Wall made her budget pitch to the commissioner’s court Monday to add one full-time person and retain her part-time.

Wall is the first department head to discuss her budget request as the court awaits the arrival of the 2023 certified property values in mid-July. A budget workshop has been listed on agendas during the past two months to allow discussion.

The elections’ administrator first told the court about legislative changes that have extended early voting days to 12-hours which will increase judge’s pay. The primary runoff also has been moved from May to April offering a 45-day turnabout for the teams.

