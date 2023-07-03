Live Better
3 ways older adults can pay it forward: Redefine retirement through community connection
(Family Features) Everyone benefits when older adults remain engaged, independent and included. Instead of letting age define their circumstances, older Americans are embracing change, pushing boundaries and transforming their communities through creativity, commitment and service.
Volunteering is one way older adults can improve their quality of life through connections with others, and it’s also been proven to make measurable improvements in the mental and physical health of the volunteers themselves. In fact, 84% of volunteers report stable or improving health after one year of service and 88% report lower levels of feelings of isolation, according to a study conducted by AmeriCorps Seniors.
As a first stop for anyone looking to explore volunteer opportunities, AmeriCorps and AmeriCorps Seniors connect individuals and organizations through service and volunteering. AmeriCorps Seniors matches Americans 55-plus with opportunities to improve their communities through the contribution of time, passion, skills and experience.
“AmeriCorps Seniors is tailor-made for those aged 55 and older,” said Atalaya Sergi, director, AmeriCorps Seniors. “It provides a space for older adults to take charge of their ‘second act’ and use their time in valuable and impactful ways. All of our volunteers share a goal of making a difference in their communities, and many see their involvement as a chance to make friends and form meaningful connections.”
More than 140,000 Americans are matched with volunteer opportunities each year through three programs: RSVP, the Foster Grandparent Program and the Senior Companion Program.
“Our programs offer varying levels of involvement, interaction, time commitments and work with a diverse set of partners,” Sergi said. “We believe there’s a good fit for everyone and many opportunities for volunteers to meet like-minded peers who share their interests or pursue volunteer opportunities that can involve their families, too.”
Consider these ways older adults can get involved in their communities.
Respond to the Needs of Your Community
With more than 115,000 volunteers, RSVP is the largest of the programs. It is a popular choice due to its flexible time commitments and diverse ways to serve. The program partners with national, state and local organizations to offer volunteers a wide range of service opportunities, from building houses to delivering food.
“All the people you meet when you’re a volunteer tell you their stories and experiences,” said Srini Srinivas, a volunteer serving with the RSVP program. “You find that very rewarding and it enriches your life. Doing this service is a way of paying it forward. It supports the community. It keeps me active, which is a good thing. You also feel useful.”
Serve as Mentors
For older adults interested in working with children, the Foster Grandparent Program pairs volunteers with local schools and other programs focused on children, caring for and working with classes, groups or individual students. Volunteers serving with the Foster Grandparent Program serve between five and 30 hours each week based on their availability and may be eligible for a small monetary stipend to offset the cost of volunteering.
“My motto is, ‘There is never a never, you can always accomplish something.’ I’m here to help the kids learn, be there for them and teach them as much as I can,” said volunteer Priscilla Tsethlikai, who has been involved with the program since 2016. “They’re teaching me, and at the same time, I’m teaching them.”
Provide a Helping Hand to Other Older Adults
Fostering relationships with other older adults is also a rewarding, and needed, option. Volunteers serving with the Senior Companion Program give about 20 hours each week and spend time with older adults in need of companionship or help with day-to-day tasks such as grocery shopping, getting to appointments or paying bills. Volunteers may also provide respite to family members caring for loved ones with chronic illnesses. The program may offer a small monetary stipend for volunteers who qualify.
“Volunteering has changed me, it keeps me grounded,” volunteer Carmen Swanson said. “When you help others and do for others, you enrich your life. My favorite part is being available and of service to them. Whatever their desire is, whatever they’d like to achieve – if I can execute the task, follow it through and accomplish it then it makes my day.”
While it may mean different things to different people, the idea of choosing our own paths as we age provides one overarching sentiment: growing older can and should be empowering.
“We know there are stereotypes surrounding older adults, but we want people to shift their thinking,” Sergi said. “See the ways older adults continue to contribute to your life and communities, appreciate their wisdom and lived experiences, and join them in new endeavors. When the older adults in our communities are engaged, valued and genuinely included, we all benefit.”
For more information, and to find volunteer opportunities near you, visit AmeriCorps.gov/YourMoment.
Support Older Adults in Your Community
Though many older adults remain independent and engaged as they age, some may find they are no longer able to complete daily tasks and require assistance. By looking for ways to assist older adults with tasks and engage with them intellectually, you can help them continue to live fulfilling lives. Consider these ways you can make a difference in the lives of older adults in your area:
Offer your services. This may be especially useful if you are a skilled tradesman, such as a plumber, carpenter, electrician or mechanic, or have technical skills and can assist with navigating devices such as computers and cell phones.
Volunteer at an older adult community. Assisted living, skilled nursing and memory care communities often rely on volunteers to host game nights and social events to help residents socialize and stay active.
Assist with household chores. While many older adults choose to age in their own homes, they may require assistance with cooking, cleaning, yardwork and more.
Help with transportation. If you have a car and a valid driver’s license, driving older adults can help them complete their errands more quickly and safely. They may need to get to a doctor’s appointment, go to the grocery store, visit the post office or complete other tasks outside of the home that a driver can assist with.
SOURCE:
AmeriCorps Seniors
Live Better
6 simple tricks to start each day strong
(Family Features) Pressing snooze, finally waking up frazzled, rushing through the house to leave on time, skipping breakfast – if that sounds like a typical morning for you, creating a new routine to start days on a stronger note may help you feel more refreshed and accomplished.
For many people, easy, breezy mornings may sound like a fantasy. However, instituting these simple tips from the experts at Buddha Teas – creators of fresh, organic teas with high-quality ingredients to let you explore nature’s best qualities – can put you on a fast track toward less frantic beginnings to each day.
Begin a Bedtime Routine
A bright-eyed, bushy-tailed morning actually starts the night before. To help ensure you’re getting enough sleep each night (7 hours or more for adults, according to the National Institutes of Health), make sure you’re winding down both physically and mentally before heading to bed. This often means skipping caffeine, turning off devices and avoiding big meals close to bedtime.
Wake Up at the Same Time Each Day
As part of your fixed bedtime routine, try going to sleep and waking up at the same times each day – including weekends. This may help your body create a natural rhythm to make it easier for you to rise in the morning without pressing snooze.
Start with Something You Enjoy
Whether you’re a morning person or natural night owl, knowing you’ll start the day with something enjoyable can help you dread that ringing alarm clock a little less. For example, a steaming mug of Buddha Teas Turmeric Ginger blend offers a delicious and comforting way to wake up. Turmeric’s pungent flavor combined with delightfully sweet ginger warms with every sip to energize your morning.
Meditate and Move
While a meditation session may sound like a quicker way to put you back in bed than get your day going, it can actually be beneficial to harness positive energy first thing. Focus on deep breathing, calm your mind and slow your heart rate prior to taking on the day’s tasks. Once you’re mentally motivated, move on to physical preparation with 10-15 minutes of light stretching to energize your body and get your blood flowing.
Strengthen Your Body
Another key aspect to a successful morning includes strengthening yourself physically by eating and drinking foods and beverages that provide immunity-boosting ingredients. Consuming a powerful blend of healing, protecting and preventative herbs can be a productive way to defend your body from free radicals with a beverage like Buddha Teas Echinacea Elderberry, which is packed with organic and plant-based vitamin C, antioxidants and detoxifying herbs. Echinacea, used for centuries to heal and protect, is combined with elderberry’s high levels of vitamin C, which is essential for growth, development and reparation of the body.
Eat a Nutritious Breakfast
Everyone knows the common refrain: “Breakfast is the most important meal of the day.” Yet, many people choose to skip a morning meal or simply run out of time, despite the many benefits of refueling before heading off to work or school. In fact, a nutritious breakfast offers a multitude of health benefits for your body, according to the International Food Information Council Foundation, including a healthier heart, better digestion, stronger bones and improved metabolism. Plus, making time to eat in the morning can provide the energy you need to tackle your to-do list.
Find more beneficial ways to start your days strong by visiting BuddhaTeas.com.
Photos courtesy of Getty Images
SOURCE:
Buddha Teas
Live Better
Connecting eligible households to the internet
The Federal Communication Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program helps millions of households get and save on internet service
(Family Features) High-speed internet service is no longer a luxury, but a necessity for everyone, everywhere.
From doing homework to using telehealth, working remotely, connecting with family and friends and more, internet is needed for everyday life. High-speed internet has become an important part of how people live, communicate, work, learn and more, but the cost can make it hard for many to afford.
To help ensure all Americans can share in and contribute to today’s internet-based society and economy, Congress created the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) under the 2021 bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Launched Dec. 31, 2021, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) oversees the program to help eligible households gain access to affordable high-speed internet service.
“For many households, the cost of groceries, gas and rent can eat up the monthly budget, putting internet access out of reach,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said. “The ACP is the nation’s largest-ever broadband affordability effort, supporting internet connections in millions of households. That’s progress, but we want to do more to get out the word about this powerful program and reach families that may not know about this benefit.”
How the Program Works
The ACP provides eligible households a savings of $30 per month toward internet service or $75 per month for eligible households living on qualifying Tribal lands. Taking part in the ACP could make internet service free if the savings covers the entire price of the plan. Eligible participants will not receive additional money back if their bill is less than the discount. Participating providers apply the monthly savings directly to internet bills for households enrolled in the ACP.
Eligible households can also receive a one-time savings of up to $100 to buy a laptop, desktop computer or tablet from participating providers. The program is limited to one monthly service discount and one device discount per household (a group of people who live together and share money even if they are not related).
As of June 2023, more than 18 million households have enrolled in the program and are connected to the high-speed internet services they need for work, school, health care and more.
How to Enroll
There are two steps to enroll in the ACP:
Step 1: Visit GetInternet.gov and submit your application or print out a mail-in application. Households with questions about eligibility or how to apply, or need to request a paper application, can call the ACP Support Center at (877) 384-2575.
Step 2: If approved, contact your local internet provider to select a plan and have the discount applied to your monthly bill. Use the Companies Near Me Tool at GetInternet.gov to find participating internet service providers in your area by city and state or zip code. Consumers can select the type and level of internet service that best suits their needs.
The ACP protects consumers by allowing households to choose an internet service plan that meets their family’s needs. Consumers also cannot be denied service because of their credit score or prior debt with a provider, and households enrolled in the ACP can switch providers and plans without incurring additional fees or penalties for early termination.
For a full list of eligibility requirements and more information, visit GetInternet.gov.
Eligibility Requirements
Ways households can qualify for the ACP include:
- Their household income is at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, about $60,000 a year for a family of four or $29,000 a year for an individual
- Anyone in the household, including children or dependents, participates in certain government assistance programs like SNAP, Medicaid, WIC, Federal Housing Assistance or other programs
- Anyone in the household already receives a Lifeline benefit
A household may also qualify for the ACP through a participating provider’s existing low-income program.
Photos courtesy of Getty Images
Live Better
6 success tips for young professionals
(Family Features) Starting your career can be both an exciting time and a daunting experience. While there’s no secret formula to becoming successful in the workplace, there are steps you can take and skills you can build during the early stages of your career that can help you move toward your long-term goals.
Many young professionals face unique challenges, but with the right guidance and advice those obstacles may lead to opportunities for personal and professional development. Passionate about mentoring young professionals and sharing her methods for success, Morgan DeBaun, founder and CEO of digital media and technology company Blavity, partnered with Sharpie – makers of a wide selection of permanent markers, pens, highlighters and more for the classroom, office and home – to share these tips.
Be proactive: Take initiative and identify areas you can contribute beyond your assigned tasks. Instead of waiting to be asked to do something, draft an email, spreadsheet or project board that could benefit the team. Showing a willingness to go above and beyond may lead to additional projects or responsibilities being sent your way in the future.
Write everything down: Putting your dreams and goals to paper can help you commit to them, track progress and stay on course to achieve them. Additionally, particularly in meetings, your brain is processing new information, ways of thinking and operational systems all while you are trying to come across as engaged and personable. Jotting down key action items and learnings along the way can save you later. Being an active listener and note-taker can increase your ability to retain information and contribute to your team.
Featuring no-smear, no-bleed technology with best-in-class ink, an option like the Sharpie S•Gel pen promises exceptionally smooth writing experiences. To put her best work forward, DeBaun uses the Medium Point (.7mm) White Barrel. The high-performance gel pen enhances handwriting with its sleek, professional look and offers a variety of ink colors, barrel styles and points to choose from, making it a must-have for professionals looking to make a statement.
Identify useful productivity tools: Look for tools and programs that can help make you more productive and successful then leverage them in your personal workflow. Whether it’s an email scheduling tool, calendar software or favorite writing utensil, ensure you are taking advantage of things that can help you succeed.
Develop and strengthen your organizational skills: Regardless of what role you are in, being systemized and structured in the way you work can help keep you on track as you grow in your career. Whether it’s a smartphone app, old-fashioned to-do lists on paper or desktop reminders on your computer, find a system that works for you and stick with it – refining the approach as you go – for best results. For example, with a variety of available ink colors, the Sharpie S•Gel can make it simple to color code calendars and to-do lists, which can make prioritizing tasks a cinch.
Embrace teamwork and learn from your peers: Across your company, you are likely working with bright, talented people who may have completely different skill sets and ways of working and thinking than you. Set up 15-20-minute virtual coffee chats to meet people not on your team during your first 90 days as a way to connect with your coworkers and learn more about not only them but the company and its environment as a whole.
Say yes to opportunities: Whether it is a work event, new project, meeting or class, take advantage of prospects presented to you. Taking advantage of opportunities to network, learn and grow in your career can help lead you on the trajectory you are aiming for.
Find the must-have tools to set your career on the right path at Sharpie.com.
SOURCE:
Sharpie
Trending
-
NEWS8 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS7 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS3 months ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS6 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS8 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS4 months ago
UTV driver killed in crash
-
BREAKING NEWS2 months ago
Police, sheriff investigate one possible suicide threat and one man who allegedly assaulted woman in a car