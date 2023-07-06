6 simple tricks to start each day strong

(Family Features) Pressing snooze, finally waking up frazzled, rushing through the house to leave on time, skipping breakfast – if that sounds like a typical morning for you, creating a new routine to start days on a stronger note may help you feel more refreshed and accomplished.

For many people, easy, breezy mornings may sound like a fantasy. However, instituting these simple tips from the experts at Buddha Teas – creators of fresh, organic teas with high-quality ingredients to let you explore nature’s best qualities – can put you on a fast track toward less frantic beginnings to each day.

Begin a Bedtime Routine

A bright-eyed, bushy-tailed morning actually starts the night before. To help ensure you’re getting enough sleep each night (7 hours or more for adults, according to the National Institutes of Health), make sure you’re winding down both physically and mentally before heading to bed. This often means skipping caffeine, turning off devices and avoiding big meals close to bedtime.

Wake Up at the Same Time Each Day

As part of your fixed bedtime routine, try going to sleep and waking up at the same times each day – including weekends. This may help your body create a natural rhythm to make it easier for you to rise in the morning without pressing snooze.

Start with Something You Enjoy

Whether you’re a morning person or natural night owl, knowing you’ll start the day with something enjoyable can help you dread that ringing alarm clock a little less. For example, a steaming mug of Buddha Teas Turmeric Ginger blend offers a delicious and comforting way to wake up. Turmeric’s pungent flavor combined with delightfully sweet ginger warms with every sip to energize your morning.

Meditate and Move

While a meditation session may sound like a quicker way to put you back in bed than get your day going, it can actually be beneficial to harness positive energy first thing. Focus on deep breathing, calm your mind and slow your heart rate prior to taking on the day’s tasks. Once you’re mentally motivated, move on to physical preparation with 10-15 minutes of light stretching to energize your body and get your blood flowing.

Strengthen Your Body

Another key aspect to a successful morning includes strengthening yourself physically by eating and drinking foods and beverages that provide immunity-boosting ingredients. Consuming a powerful blend of healing, protecting and preventative herbs can be a productive way to defend your body from free radicals with a beverage like Buddha Teas Echinacea Elderberry, which is packed with organic and plant-based vitamin C, antioxidants and detoxifying herbs. Echinacea, used for centuries to heal and protect, is combined with elderberry’s high levels of vitamin C, which is essential for growth, development and reparation of the body.

Eat a Nutritious Breakfast

Everyone knows the common refrain: “Breakfast is the most important meal of the day.” Yet, many people choose to skip a morning meal or simply run out of time, despite the many benefits of refueling before heading off to work or school. In fact, a nutritious breakfast offers a multitude of health benefits for your body, according to the International Food Information Council Foundation, including a healthier heart, better digestion, stronger bones and improved metabolism. Plus, making time to eat in the morning can provide the energy you need to tackle your to-do list.

Find more beneficial ways to start your days strong by visiting BuddhaTeas.com.

Photos courtesy of Getty Images



