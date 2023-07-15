Texas power demand setting records

According to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas the demand for power in the state high record highs two days this week as the heat continues to keep the nation in its sweaty grip.

After hitting 11 peak demand records last summer, ERCOT officials said usage hit a preliminary 81,406 megawatts (MW) on July 13, topping off the record from the day before which was 81,351 MW.

ERCOT staffers expect the record highs will continue through the weekend.

The City of Bowie water plant staff reported a high of 107 degrees on July 13 and 108 on July 14. The previous 100-degree day was on July 6 as the temperatures hover in the 97-98 degree range for the highs.

ERCOT states on its website one megawatt can power around 1,000 U.S. homes on a typical day, but only about 200 homes on a hot summer day in Texas.

The grid has issued a weather watch for July 16-18 due to the heat, higher demand and the potential for lower reserves. There is no expectation of an energy emergency, but conservation is encouraged where possible.