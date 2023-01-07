Fireworks, fun abound for holiday weekend

America will celebrate its birthday with cookouts and fireworks this July 4th holiday weekend. For those looking for activities in Montague County there are several organized fireworks shows to enjoy.

Area firefighters urge residents to exercise extreme caution if they are shooting fireworks or using them on property in the country. A lack of rain and triple-digit temperatures have dried up the land creating lots of fuel for any potential spark.

All three incorporated cities in Montague County do not allow fireworks to be used inside their city limits. Violations could lead to a ticket with a fine up to $500.

In the Bowie area fireworks may be discharged at Selma Park only on July 1-4. Discharging them at other times may result in a ticket from the city police who patrol the park.

Montague County does not have a burn ban in place. Those who use fireworks that cause a wildfire or other fire-related damage may be held liable for any damage.

Due to July 4th being on a Tuesday, celebrations vary by date.

July 1 – Nocona Lions Club fireworks at dark. Patriotic boat parade at 6:30 p.m. Weldon Robb Park

Riverstar Casino food trucks and beer garden at 4 p.m. fireworks at dark.

July 2 – Lighthouse Church Bowie, activities at 7 p.m. followed by fireworks

July 4 – Saint Jo July 4th Celebration, Boggess Park, various activities in the evening and fireworks at dark.

