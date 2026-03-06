Major water line break halts water

The City of Bowie swimming pool season opened Monday with free splash day with 266 jumping into the pool. Summer also launched its season with hot and humid temperatures.

This little swimmer was prepared with arm floaties, but the big tube was just too tempting. (Photos by Barbara Green)

Diving into the deep end to cool off.

Summer Rec begins June 9

The City of Bowie’s popular free summer recreation program for children kindergarten through age 15 is set for 8:30 a.m. to noon on June 8 and continues through July 3.

Permission slips must be filled out the first day. There will be many activities to enjoy such as softball, dodgeball, kickball, flag football, soccer, tennis, basketball, jump rope, relay races, circle games, arts and crafts, music and swimming. The community center gym also will be used. Youngsters should not just come for swimming.

Children should wear tennis shoes only. Drop children at the pavilion behind the pool at 8:30 a.m. and pick them up at noon each day. Once a child arrives he/she is not allowed to go to the store home without prior permission. A child should bring something in which to keep money or personal items. There is a concession stand with drinks and snacks to purchase.