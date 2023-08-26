Bowie City Council to see budget ordinance

Montague County Commissioners will wrap up their budget and tax rate when they meet for a pair of public hearings on both at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 28.

The proposed budget hearing is at 8:30 a.m., followed by the proposed tax rate hearing at 8:45 a.m. and the regular agenda where both will face action at 9 a.m.

A copy of the proposed budget for 2023-24 is available on the county website at co.montague.tx.us.

The proposed tax rate is .5017 cents per $100 in property value, which is slightly lower than the present rate of .50360 cents.

That rate is broken out into .3596 for general fund, .1217 for road and bridge precincts, .0004 for Farm-to-Market right-of-way, and .0200 for indigent health.

The general fund budget has proposed expenses of $11,457,991, which includes all the primary offices and departments. The road and bridge precincts are budgeted at $1,368,457 in precinct one; $1,058,649 in precinct two; $1,143,457 in precinct three and $1,124,489 in precinct four. The remainder of the budget is primarily restricted funds.

Overall budget increases include a five percent pay raise and a 5.5% health insurance hike. The elections administrator will move her part-time staffer to full-time and the jail will had a second transportation officer and buy two new vehicles for those positions.

The remainder of the increases are operational expenses and supplies.

Cody Busby will present the 2024-25 adult probation department budget and set an open meeting date for its consideration.

Sheriff and constable fees for the new year will be reviewed along with imposing optional motor vehicle fees through the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles.

The order calling the Nov. 7 constitutional amendment and joint elections in the county also will be considered.

Other topics on the Monday agenda include: Updates to the county employee handbook, adoption of prohibited technologies security policy; cybersecurity training certification and compliance report, transfer of a sheriff’s department truck to county maintenance, stockpiling chip rock on the Margie McCandless property on Redbird Lane in precinct two and precinct three will seek authorization to enter a the Tim Hall and Bill Leeming properties located on Boren Road to clear drainage.