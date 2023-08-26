NEWS
Rail car emergency class planned
The City of Bowie Office of Emergency Management will host a free rail car incident response for crude, ethanol and other flammable liquids on Sept. 30 at the Bowie Community Center.
This free program is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 30. Training is provided free by the Center for Rural Development and the University of Findlay’s All Hazards Training Center on behalf of a U.S. Department of Transportation grant award.
Who should attend? Firefighters including neighboring departments, other first responders, community emergency management personnel and other community stakeholders including railroad representatives.
The registration deadline is Sept. 16. Contact Kirk Higgins, emergency management coordinator at e[email protected] or call 940-841-0188. Deadline is Sept. 16.
As more and more rail traffic transports cargo, including hazardous materials, it is important the responder community become educated about the dangers and unique hazards presented with rail cars carrying these commodities. The information presented here will enhance the ability of emergency responders to assess the scene of a rail car incident, understand the resources needed to remediate the emergency situations, including how the railroad will play a critical role.
Hands-on scenarios using a rail car simulator are conducted to emphasize the objectives of the training including identifying the design, construction, components and markings of rail tank cars that carry crude-flammable liquids; recognizing and identifying the chemical being transported and properties to consider in an emergency, assessing the scene to determine potential hazards to people, property and the environment, recognizing mitigation strategies including offensive, defensive and non-intervention strategies for fire and/or spill incident and identifying key resources in the rail/freight industry as well as federal, state and private resources for response assistance.
NEWS
County to adopt budget, tax rate Monday
Montague County Commissioners will wrap up their budget and tax rate when they meet for a pair of public hearings on both at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 28.
The proposed budget hearing is at 8:30 a.m., followed by the proposed tax rate hearing at 8:45 a.m. and the regular agenda where both will face action at 9 a.m.
A copy of the proposed budget for 2023-24 is available on the county website at co.montague.tx.us.
The proposed tax rate is .5017 cents per $100 in property value, which is slightly lower than the present rate of .50360 cents.
That rate is broken out into .3596 for general fund, .1217 for road and bridge precincts, .0004 for Farm-to-Market right-of-way, and .0200 for indigent health.
The general fund budget has proposed expenses of $11,457,991, which includes all the primary offices and departments. The road and bridge precincts are budgeted at $1,368,457 in precinct one; $1,058,649 in precinct two; $1,143,457 in precinct three and $1,124,489 in precinct four. The remainder of the budget is primarily restricted funds.
Overall budget increases include a five percent pay raise and a 5.5% health insurance hike. The elections administrator will move her part-time staffer to full-time and the jail will had a second transportation officer and buy two new vehicles for those positions.
The remainder of the increases are operational expenses and supplies.
Cody Busby will present the 2024-25 adult probation department budget and set an open meeting date for its consideration.
Sheriff and constable fees for the new year will be reviewed along with imposing optional motor vehicle fees through the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles.
The order calling the Nov. 7 constitutional amendment and joint elections in the county also will be considered.
Other topics on the Monday agenda include: Updates to the county employee handbook, adoption of prohibited technologies security policy; cybersecurity training certification and compliance report, transfer of a sheriff’s department truck to county maintenance, stockpiling chip rock on the Margie McCandless property on Redbird Lane in precinct two and precinct three will seek authorization to enter a the Tim Hall and Bill Leeming properties located on Boren Road to clear drainage.
NEWS
Bowie City Council to see budget ordinance
The City of Bowie will conduct the first reading of an ordinance approving the 2023-24 budget when the city council meets at 6 p.m. on Aug. 28.
A public hearing for the proposed tax rate for 2023 also will take place. The rate is .5430 cents per $100 in property value, the same rate as 2022. This will generate $141,334 in additional tax revenue.
The general fund proposed budget is $9,646,613 and the utility fund is $11,516,160. The final figures may change slightly as the certificate of obligations sought to pay for the Nelson Street drainage project are sold and finalized.
In an executive session the council will conduct annual evaluations of the municipal judge, city secretary and city manager.
Other topics is a request from the Helen Farabee Center for a monetary contribution, Atmos Cities rate settlment, joining the SmartBuy program with the state and consider renaming Jaycees Park to City of Bowie Southside Park.
NEWS
Nocona going to odd-even watering days
Starting Aug. 28 City of Nocona water customers will go into stage two water restrictions for mild water shortage conditions.
Back on July 26 Lake Nocona reached 824 msl which started a 30-day clock before stage two was launched. Although the timetable ends Sunday, compliance and enforcement begins Monday.
As of Friday the lake level was 823.13 msl or 74.3% full. It is full at 827.5 msl. One year ago the level was 824.43 msl.
Lake Amon Carter is at 88.1% full at 918.37 msl. It is full at 920 msl. One year ago it was at 919.02 msl.
The trigger for stage three kicks in if the lake drops below 822 msl for 15 days.
As per the City of Nocona’s drought contingency plan, the goal of stage two is to achieve a 15% reduction in daily water demand and mitigate the reduction of water capacity at Lake Nocona.
All landscape watering is restricted to alternating days based on the home address. Water customers are required to limit the irrigation of landscape areas. Those with an even-numbered address water on even-numbered days, odd-numbered addresses on odd-numbered days.
The use for washing sidewalks, driveways, parking areas, streets, tennis courts, patios, or other paved areas, except to alleviate immediate health or fire hazards, is strongly discouraged.
No outdoor watering between the hours of 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. The only exceptions are handheld water hoses or bucket watering.
