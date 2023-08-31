Fire sprinkler hit by water bottle causes damage

Bowie Independent School District officials are cleaning up a big mess when the fire sprinkler system at the high school went off on Wednesday afternoon after a student reportedly threw a water bottle at the sprinkler head.

Superintendent Blake Enlow said there was water that covered the hall floor and about 10 classrooms. The primary damage was to ceiling tiles and carpet, but that was mainly in five rooms. Staff from the district’s mitigation company, Cotton, arrived on the scene and set up fans and humidifiers, and Enlow said they will set up what they called “hot boxes,” to hopefully dry up the areas where there is the most water damage.

The student involved in the incident will face repercussions per the student handbook.