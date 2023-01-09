NEWS
Bowie man dies in Alvord crash
A Bowie man was killed on Aug. 24 when his pickup left the highway and struck a tree north of Alvord.
According to the Wise County Messenger the wreck occurred one mile north of Alvord city limits right before 5 p.m. on Aug. 24. Shawn Adams, 56, was driving a Toyota Tacoma north when the wreck happened.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Trooper Sgt. Tony DeLaCerda, said the pickup left the roadway and struck a tree. Adams was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Four Willie Garrett. The trooper said the investigation is ongoing and Adams was not wearing a seatbelt.
Fire sprinkler hit by water bottle causes damage
Bowie Independent School District officials are cleaning up a big mess when the fire sprinkler system at the high school went off on Wednesday afternoon after a student reportedly threw a water bottle at the sprinkler head.
Superintendent Blake Enlow said there was water that covered the hall floor and about 10 classrooms. The primary damage was to ceiling tiles and carpet, but that was mainly in five rooms. Staff from the district’s mitigation company, Cotton, arrived on the scene and set up fans and humidifiers, and Enlow said they will set up what they called “hot boxes,” to hopefully dry up the areas where there is the most water damage.
The student involved in the incident will face repercussions per the student handbook.
Bowie city manager survives review despite rumors
By BARBARA GREEN
Rumors of possible “negative things” facing Bowie City Manager Bert Cunningham during his annual evaluation Monday night, led several city employees to express their support for him during the public comments section of the council meeting.
There was a full house at the meeting where the audience included several candidates for city council, numerous city employees and citizens. The group was silent when Police Chief Guy Green came to the podium for citizen comments and raised the question of rumors related to the city manager.
Monday’s agenda included the annual discussion of employment, evaluation and duties of the municipal judge, city secretary and city manager, the only three city employees hired by the city council. The remainder of city employees are under direction of the manager.
County approves budget, tax rate; bans Tik Tok
By BARBARA GREEN
The 2023 tax rate and 2023-24 budget for Montague County were both adopted on Monday.
Commissioners gave unanimous approval to the financial items with Commissioner Roy Darden absent due to illness.
The general fund budget which includes the majority of county offices is budgeted at $11,457,991, while the four road and bridge precincts total $4,695,052 and the rest of the budget encompasses restricted funds.
There were no major purchases in the budget other than two new vehicles for the transport officers in the sheriff’s department. The elections administrator will move her part-time worker to full-time and the jail added a second transportation officer.
In overall expenses there is a pay raise of $5,000 per employee (not the 5% stated in Saturday’s story) and a 5.5% health insurance rate hike. The other increases were inflationary primarily for operations and supplies.
The 2023 tax rate is .5017 cents per $100 in property value, compared to .50360 cents in 2022.
Tik Tok banned
Montague County made adjustments to its employee handbook and policies to ban Tik Tok and related social media use on county-owned devices, as well as personal devices used by county employees. The prohibition makes the county in compliance with Senate Bill 1893.
