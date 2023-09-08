Forestburg Watermelon Festival Aug. 12

Nothing beats a cool, sweet slice of watermelon to stave off the summer heat. The annual Forestburg Watermelon Festival will celebrate not only the summertime fruit but its community with a parade, food contests, a rodeo and much more on Aug. 12.

This year’s theme is “Remember When” as the town celebrates residents 80 and older. The festival begins with a parade at 10:30 a.m. and is open to floats, riding clubs, individual horse riders, businesses, antique automobiles and antique farm equipment.

Read the full story on the festival in your mid-week Bowie News.