Medicare for Dummies program set

Rodeo Queen Paige Kurosky

The Forestburg Riding Club will crown its new royalty during this weekend’s annual two-day rodeo event Aug. 11-12.

Paige Kurosky, 2022 queen, will pass her crown off to the sole queen contestant Karagan Richie. Princess Katy Deason will crown either Teagan Gage, Wheyzbrie Nilson or Codi Reid the 2023 princess.

The “Biggest Little Rodeo in Texas,” will open with mutton bustin’ at 8 p.m. each night and the rodeo at 8:30 p.m. Adults are $10 and kids $8. Events will include ranch bronc, bull riding, calf roping, senior barrels, team roping, double muggin’, junior barrels and breakaway roping. There is $3,800 added money to the pot at $500 per event and $300 for junior barrels. There will be a dance Saturday night.

Read the full story on the rodeo queen contest in the mid-week Bowie News.