Nelson drainage, sewer line bids come in under estimates

The City of Bowie recently opened bids for two major projects and those will be considered when the city council meets at 6 p.m. on Aug. 14 along with possible finance options for the Nelson Street.

Bids were opened July 27 for the first phase of the sewer line replacement project funded by a Texas Water Development Board loan, and drainage repairs in the area of Nelson, Mill and Lamb Streets.

The sewer line project may finally see dirt fly this fall if the council accepts the sole bidder, BCAC Underground, Haltom City. Its bid was $832,802.75, which was about $160,000 less than the engineer’s estimates.

The Nelson Street bridge project received three bidders ranging from a low of $3.08 million to a high of $5.2 million.

