NEWS
Boil order issued for Mill and Hwy. 59 area
Due to one of the water main breaks overnight, extensive repairs and the temporary complete shutdown of water flow at the intersection of Highway 59 and Mill Street were required. For those residences and businesses who receive City of Bowie, TX water and are located along Highway 59 North of Mill Street, you will either need to boil water (or use bottled water) for all drinking and cooking until Thursday, August 17.
NEWS
Nelson drainage, sewer line bids come in under estimates
The City of Bowie recently opened bids for two major projects and those will be considered when the city council meets at 6 p.m. on Aug. 14 along with possible finance options for the Nelson Street.
Bids were opened July 27 for the first phase of the sewer line replacement project funded by a Texas Water Development Board loan, and drainage repairs in the area of Nelson, Mill and Lamb Streets.
The sewer line project may finally see dirt fly this fall if the council accepts the sole bidder, BCAC Underground, Haltom City. Its bid was $832,802.75, which was about $160,000 less than the engineer’s estimates.
The Nelson Street bridge project received three bidders ranging from a low of $3.08 million to a high of $5.2 million.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
NEWS
Water line problems on two separate lines stall traffic at Pecan and Mason
Traffic at the intersection at Pecan and Mason Street was interrupted for two days this week as repairs were made to separate line breaks.
Thursday evening the 12-inch water line that goes to the water tower cracked and a portion of the line had to be replaced. The crew worked late into the night and were able to isolate it so few customers were without water during this period. They were also lucky to find the necessary 12-inch clamps in nearby Decatur.
The hole was left open to make sure it did not leak. After that was completed a leak was found in a valve on a nearby four-inch line in the intersection. They began repairs on it once the lines were spotted and the Texas Department of Transportation was informed about the closure which is a state highway.
City Manager Bert Cunningham said the on-going dry conditions which also causes the ground to shift are the primary causes of the leaks the staff has been repairing in recent weeks.
Utility woes continued for the Bowie area Friday morning as Comcell reported a major network internet outage. A storm in Wichita Falls Thursday night knocked down its main network operations center along with a loss of power about 9 p.m. Service was restored to Bowie shortly before 11 a.m. on Friday.
NEWS
Nocona ISD seeking SRO; city to help with funding
The Nocona City Council was putting the final touches on its 2023-24 budget during its Tuesday night meeting, along with discussing plans for a new school resource officer and opening bids for solid waste proposals.
Councilors are working with the Nocona Independent School District to hire and share the costs of a school resource officer. A state directive requires districts to have a certain number of officers based on the number of students and the state will provide up to $15,000 per campus to help pay for the SRO. NISD is expecting to receive $45,000.
City Secretary Revell Hardison said applications are still being taken for the position and applicants are in short supply as districts across the state search for certified officers. Nocona will help fund part of the salary.
The 2023-24 budget proposal is wrapped up and will be presented in a budget hearing at 5 p.m. on Sept. 12. In an 8 a.m. meeting on Sept. 13 the tax hearing and tax rate adoption will be considered.
This budget draft is based on a proposed tax rate of .3724 cents per $100 in property value, which breaks down into .3329 cents for maintenance and operation and .0395 for debt service. Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
