NEWS
Partial boil order is lifted
The City of Bowie, TX Water Treatment Director has been advised that water samples submitted for testing following the recent water main break have tested NEGATIVE. Therefore, the Boil Order has been lifted.
NEWS
Repairs begin on Pecan Street where water line was repaired
Work began Tuesday on repairing the street where a major 12-inch water line was repaired last Thursday. The City of Bowie crews are working closely with the Texas Department of Transportation which handles Pecan which goes to Farm-to-Market Road 1816. Hopefully the road will reopen soon. (Courtesy photo)
NEWS
Boil order issued for Mill and Hwy. 59 area
Due to one of the water main breaks overnight, extensive repairs and the temporary complete shutdown of water flow at the intersection of Highway 59 and Mill Street were required. For those residences and businesses who receive City of Bowie, TX water and are located along Highway 59 North of Mill Street, you will either need to boil water (or use bottled water) for all drinking and cooking until Thursday, August 17.
Boil Water Notice for Community Public Water Systems
August 13, 2023
Due to a line break at the intersection of Mill Street and Hwy. 59 N., the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Bowie public water system #TX1690001 to notify customers from Hwy 59 N at Mill Street out Hwy 59 N. to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions).
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.
In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.
Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.
If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Jerry Sutton at 940-531-0777, or call City Office at 307 N. Mason St. Bowie, Tx..
NEWS
Nelson drainage, sewer line bids come in under estimates
The City of Bowie recently opened bids for two major projects and those will be considered when the city council meets at 6 p.m. on Aug. 14 along with possible finance options for the Nelson Street.
Bids were opened July 27 for the first phase of the sewer line replacement project funded by a Texas Water Development Board loan, and drainage repairs in the area of Nelson, Mill and Lamb Streets.
The sewer line project may finally see dirt fly this fall if the council accepts the sole bidder, BCAC Underground, Haltom City. Its bid was $832,802.75, which was about $160,000 less than the engineer’s estimates.
The Nelson Street bridge project received three bidders ranging from a low of $3.08 million to a high of $5.2 million.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS9 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS4 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS7 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS3 months ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS7 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS9 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS1 week ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS4 months ago
UTV driver killed in crash