Repairs begin on Pecan Street where water line was repaired

Due to one of the water main breaks overnight, extensive repairs and the temporary complete shutdown of water flow at the intersection of Highway 59 and Mill Street were required. For those residences and businesses who receive City of Bowie, TX water and are located along Highway 59 North of Mill Street, you will either need to boil water (or use bottled water) for all drinking and cooking until Thursday, August 17.

Boil Water Notice for Community Public Water Systems

August 13, 2023

Due to a line break at the intersection of Mill Street and Hwy. 59 N., the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Bowie public water system #TX1690001 to notify customers from Hwy 59 N at Mill Street out Hwy 59 N. to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions).

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Jerry Sutton at 940-531-0777, or call City Office at 307 N. Mason St. Bowie, Tx..