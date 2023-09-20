BISD bond proposal webpages go live

By BARBARA GREEN

[email protected]

Bowie Independent School District Trustees got their first look at the bond proposal page on the district website and handled a brief agenda of business.

The board went into an executive session to discuss a salary addendum for Superintendent Blake Enlow. Earlier this summer trustees conducted the superintendent’s evaluation, but any salary changes usually come after the salary schedule is finalized. Any change to his contract also has to be done as an addendum.

After a 10-minute discussion in closed session the board voted back in open session to give the superintendent the same 2% raise as the rest of the non-step employees.

In his report, Enlow directed the board to the district webpage at bowieisd.net, where citizens can click the bond tab at the top of the page to access detailed information on the $65.8 million bond proposal.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.