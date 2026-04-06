SPORTS
Stewart becoming new BHS golf coach
New Bowie golf coach Remy Stewart may be new to the Rabbit golfers but definitely not to the sport.
Stewart, in his second year in Bowie, spent 11 years as golf coach in Farwell before coming here. He was powerlifting coach last year and insists one sports will not be prioritized over the other despite the pair each taking place in the early spring.
He originally had never planned on coaching golf.
“When I originally interviewed (in Farwell) it was for a football/basketball position but they also asked if I would be willing to coach golf,” Stewart said. “I said yes and the rest is history.”
For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.
SPORTS
Red River Bass Club closes season
The Red River High School Bass Club has officially wrapped up a competitive and rewarding fishing season, highlighted by a strong showing at the regional tournament on Possum Kingdom Lake and participation in the Texas High School Bass Association State Tournament on Lake Texoma.
Five teams from Red River qualified for the regional tournament, underscoring the continued growth and strength of the program. Those teams included Cooper Johnson and Colt Henry; Colten Anglin and Tayt Lawrence; Bryce DeMore and Ranger Carle; Lane Smith and Carson Caudle; and Walker Strahan and Bryce Ramsey.
Facing tough conditions at Possum Kingdom Lake, Red River anglers battled through a challenging bite against a large and competitive field. Leading the Red River were Walker Strahan and Bryce Ramsey, who placed 53rd overall with four fish weighing a total of 8.53 pounds. Lane Smith and Carson Caudle followed in 65th place, bringing in two fish totaling 7.18 pounds. While the standings did not reflect top finishes, the experience gained at regionals proved valuable for the young anglers, many of whom competed at this level for the first time.
For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.
SPORTS
JBD getting ready to start
Jim Bowie Days is little more than two weeks away and plenty of activities await for the whole family.
Kicking things off is a bass tournament at Amon Carter Lake June 20. Registration begins at 5 a.m. with first cast set for 6 a.m.
Entry fee is $100 per team. All competitors must be in line at 2 p.m. at the Selma Park Boat Ramp to qualify for weigh-in.
For further information, contact David Edwards at 940-841-2785.
For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.
SPORTS
Hayes taking over FB football program
Forestburg High School will be seeing a transfer of power in the football program as long time athletic director Cori Hayes will take over the helm, replacing Greg Roller.
Roller will stay in Forestburg as a teacher, Hayes said. Hayes said the reason behind the change was the want for a revamping of the program.
“I wanted the chance to coach the boys,” Hayes said. “I coached the boys defensively two years ago in an emergency situation. I guess I couldn’t let it go.”
For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.
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