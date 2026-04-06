Stewart becoming new BHS golf coach

New Bowie golf coach Remy Stewart may be new to the Rabbit golfers but definitely not to the sport.

Stewart, in his second year in Bowie, spent 11 years as golf coach in Farwell before coming here. He was powerlifting coach last year and insists one sports will not be prioritized over the other despite the pair each taking place in the early spring.

He originally had never planned on coaching golf.

“When I originally interviewed (in Farwell) it was for a football/basketball position but they also asked if I would be willing to coach golf,” Stewart said. “I said yes and the rest is history.”

For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.