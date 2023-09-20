First official day of fall arrives Saturday

Members of the Chisholm Trail Art Association invite all artists to prepare a piece for the Art of the Song Judged Art Show Oct. 13-14.

This show is sponsored by the CTAA and Nocona Nights and its theme is “All About Music.”

Art pieces must be delivered to the H.J. Justin Room at 100 Clay in Nocona between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. There will be a preview party from 5-7 p.m. that night with music from “The Mind’s Eye.”

All entries must be for sale. Fees for CTAA members are $25 for one or two entries and non-members $35 for one or two entries. One of the entries must be music-related. Additional entries are welcomed with the same fees.

Entry forms are at chisholmtrailartists.com. Please read all rules.

Categories for the art show are: Photography/digital art; oils, acrylics and watercolor painting; 3-D sculpture/gourds and 3-D mixed media; mixed media under glass/collage/fiber art/glass; and graphite/ink/pencil/pastels.

Prizes are $500 for best of show sponsored by Nocona Nights and it must be music-themed. There will be a $300 people’s choice award sponsored by the Nocona Chamber of Commerce. Each category will be awarded $150 for first place, $75 for second and $50 for third.

The art show opens at 10 a.m. on Oct. 14, followed by an art walk a 4 p.m. mini-concert and happy hour at 5 p.m. Art show awards will be announced at 6 p.m.

Questions can be directed to Gale Cochran-Smith at 817-832-6991 or Larry Lemons at 940-366-5782.