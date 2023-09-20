NEWS
First official day of fall arrives Saturday
Welcome fall! The official start of fall is Sept. 23 with the autumnal equinox. Not only do temperatures drop, but plant life slows down and so do we.
During an equinox, the Sun crosses the “celestial equator”—an imaginary extension of Earth’s equator line into space. The equinox occurs precisely when the Sun’s center passes through this line.
After the autumnal equinox, days become shorter than nights as the Sun continues to rise later and nightfall arrives earlier. This ends with the winter solstice, after which days start to grow longer once again.
BISD bond proposal webpages go live
By BARBARA GREEN
Bowie Independent School District Trustees got their first look at the bond proposal page on the district website and handled a brief agenda of business.
The board went into an executive session to discuss a salary addendum for Superintendent Blake Enlow. Earlier this summer trustees conducted the superintendent’s evaluation, but any salary changes usually come after the salary schedule is finalized. Any change to his contract also has to be done as an addendum.
After a 10-minute discussion in closed session the board voted back in open session to give the superintendent the same 2% raise as the rest of the non-step employees.
In his report, Enlow directed the board to the district webpage at bowieisd.net, where citizens can click the bond tab at the top of the page to access detailed information on the $65.8 million bond proposal.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
Wheels & Grills fires up BBQ in Nocona
Art of the Song judged art show seeking entries
Members of the Chisholm Trail Art Association invite all artists to prepare a piece for the Art of the Song Judged Art Show Oct. 13-14.
This show is sponsored by the CTAA and Nocona Nights and its theme is “All About Music.”
Art pieces must be delivered to the H.J. Justin Room at 100 Clay in Nocona between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. There will be a preview party from 5-7 p.m. that night with music from “The Mind’s Eye.”
All entries must be for sale. Fees for CTAA members are $25 for one or two entries and non-members $35 for one or two entries. One of the entries must be music-related. Additional entries are welcomed with the same fees.
Entry forms are at chisholmtrailartists.com. Please read all rules.
Categories for the art show are: Photography/digital art; oils, acrylics and watercolor painting; 3-D sculpture/gourds and 3-D mixed media; mixed media under glass/collage/fiber art/glass; and graphite/ink/pencil/pastels.
Prizes are $500 for best of show sponsored by Nocona Nights and it must be music-themed. There will be a $300 people’s choice award sponsored by the Nocona Chamber of Commerce. Each category will be awarded $150 for first place, $75 for second and $50 for third.
The art show opens at 10 a.m. on Oct. 14, followed by an art walk a 4 p.m. mini-concert and happy hour at 5 p.m. Art show awards will be announced at 6 p.m.
Questions can be directed to Gale Cochran-Smith at 817-832-6991 or Larry Lemons at 940-366-5782.
