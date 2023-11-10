Connect with us

BJH CC runner wins district title

13 hours ago

(Left) Brayden Willett, eighth grader at Bowie Junior High, won the district title at the cross country meet in Holliday on Oct. 7. He did the two-mile in 11:02 and had five first place finishes and one second this year. Bowie High’s CC team ran at district and came in second advancing to regionals. See coverage of all the district CC meets in the weekend edition. (courtesy photo)

Nocona Indians take district opener, Saint Jo defeats Bynum

12 hours ago

10/11/2023

The Nocona Indians took the opening game of district play against Whitewright 7-6 and remain undefeated.
It was a close game throughout as neither team was willing to give up any advantage. There was no scoring until the fourth quarter. The coaches called it an “edge of the seat” type of game.
Nocona went into the opener undefeated after beating Valley View 64-28 on Sept. 22. The Indians’ roster also was healthy.
Coach Blake Crutsinger said Whitewright’s misdirection offense was able to sustain drives much of the night, but the defensive playmakers stepped up when the game mattered most.
Read the full story in the mid-week football roundup.

Bowie Jackrabbits fall to Jim Ned in district opener

13 hours ago

10/11/2023

By LYNDON COOK
guest reporter
The Bowie Jackrabbits football team made the trip out west to Tuscola to open district play on Friday night.
The Jackrabbits fell by a score of 34-6 to the Jim Ned Indians with both teams coming off a bye week.
Bowie dominated time of possession and the pace of play for large chunks of the contest, but costly turnovers and big plays went against the Rabbits in crucial points of the game.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.

Bowie fall tennis team looks to the future

13 hours ago

10/11/2023

The Jackrabbits traveled to Iowa Park for their final match of the fall team tennis season.
Iowa Park had only lost one match-up to Burkburnett. The Jackrabbits were defeated 1-18 with the lone win coming from the young mixed doubles team Heidi Siebert, sophomore, and Tucker Childers, freshman.
The pair secured a win with a score of 8-3. Two other matches on the girl’s side were close with Siebert battling but losing her singles match in position one by a score of 7-9.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.

