Bowie fall tennis team looks to the future

The Jackrabbits traveled to Iowa Park for their final match of the fall team tennis season.

Iowa Park had only lost one match-up to Burkburnett. The Jackrabbits were defeated 1-18 with the lone win coming from the young mixed doubles team Heidi Siebert, sophomore, and Tucker Childers, freshman.

The pair secured a win with a score of 8-3. Two other matches on the girl’s side were close with Siebert battling but losing her singles match in position one by a score of 7-9.

