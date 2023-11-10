Chicken & Bread one of biggest in 28 years

The 28th Chicken & Bread Days Heritage Festival may be its biggest from a record Sip & Stroll event that opened the weekend Friday night to the first-ever bass tournament on Sunday, downtown Bowie was filled to the brim with festival-goers.

A beautiful fall weekend welcomed the festival as a cold front brought down those triple-digit temperatures to a more seasonable mercury. Strolling through downtown Saturday afternoon was sunny and brisk.

Chicken-Scratch Sip & Stroll saw large crowds strolling the participating merchants that totaled 35. There were fiddler players, carriage rides, food trucks and lots of shopping as folks enjoyed drinks and munchies. Business people reported there was a constant stream of folks all evening.

Read the full story including fiddle and art show results in the mid-week Bowie News and in the weekend edition watch for results from the car show.

Nearly 40 fiddlers took part in the annual fiddler’s contest Saturday.

This young gives it all she has to safely catch the egg in the egg toss. (Photos by Barbara Green)