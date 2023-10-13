Connect with us

Rescue truck responds to rear-end crash

15 hours ago

City of Bowie Fire, EMS and police responded to this car/truck crash at Pelham and Wise about 12:15 p.m. on Friday. It appeared the white car rear-ended the large truck. No details were available at this time. (Photo by Barbara Green)

Chicken & Bread one of biggest in 28 years

3 days ago

10/11/2023

The 28th Chicken & Bread Days Heritage Festival may be its biggest from a record Sip & Stroll event that opened the weekend Friday night to the first-ever bass tournament on Sunday, downtown Bowie was filled to the brim with festival-goers.
A beautiful fall weekend welcomed the festival as a cold front brought down those triple-digit temperatures to a more seasonable mercury. Strolling through downtown Saturday afternoon was sunny and brisk.
Chicken-Scratch Sip & Stroll saw large crowds strolling the participating merchants that totaled 35. There were fiddler players, carriage rides, food trucks and lots of shopping as folks enjoyed drinks and munchies. Business people reported there was a constant stream of folks all evening.

Read the full story including fiddle and art show results in the mid-week Bowie News and in the weekend edition watch for results from the car show.

Nearly 40 fiddlers took part in the annual fiddler’s contest Saturday.
This young gives it all she has to safely catch the egg in the egg toss. (Photos by Barbara Green)
The art show drew a wonderful array of pieces in all varieties of media Saturday.
Brief session for county commissioners

3 days ago

10/11/2023

It was a brief meeting of routine business for the Montague County Commissioner’s Court Monday.
During public comments, County Judge Kevin Benton reminded the court about the requirements of Senate Bill 2440 that has to be implemented by Jan. 1, 2024. This bill relates to a requirement that certain plats for the subdivision of land include evidence of groundwater supply.
The county had already appointed a committee to review the subdivision rules, but Benton said he would like to see them do all the changes at one time.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.

Commissioners meet Monday

7 days ago

10/07/2023

Members of the Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on Oct. 9 in regular session.
It is expected to be a brief meeting full of many annual topics.
The term of the commissioner’s court will be set and the 2024 resolution for the Indigent Defense Grant program will both be offered.
Commissioners will discuss hiring a part-time secretary for all four commissioners. A preliminary plat for lots one-seven at Century Oaks Ranch Subdivision will be presented.
The sheriff’s office will seek to accept unanticipated revenue that includes $10,000 from the Stephen and Mary Birch Foundation and $20 from Mike and Pauline Heathington.
The final bill for James Lane Plumbing for $1,275 related to repairs in the courthouse will be offered and is expected to be paid for out of the federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

