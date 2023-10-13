Rescue truck responds to rear-end crash

Members of the Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on Oct. 9 in regular session.

It is expected to be a brief meeting full of many annual topics.

The term of the commissioner’s court will be set and the 2024 resolution for the Indigent Defense Grant program will both be offered.

Commissioners will discuss hiring a part-time secretary for all four commissioners. A preliminary plat for lots one-seven at Century Oaks Ranch Subdivision will be presented.

The sheriff’s office will seek to accept unanticipated revenue that includes $10,000 from the Stephen and Mary Birch Foundation and $20 from Mike and Pauline Heathington.

The final bill for James Lane Plumbing for $1,275 related to repairs in the courthouse will be offered and is expected to be paid for out of the federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.