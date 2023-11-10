Festival bass tournament a big hit

A new event was added to Chicken and Bread Days weekend with the first-ever bass tournament on Oct. 8.

Bandy Mataska of Petrolia won the Big Bass grand prize of $2,000 along with an engraved Chicken and Bread Days cutting board award presented by Bowie Mayor Gaylynn Burris.

See more photos and results in the mid-week Bowie News.

Top photo – Bandy Mataska weighs some of his bass in Sunday’s tournament. (Photo by Cindy Roller)