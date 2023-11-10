Rodeo teams competing well

The Nocona and Prairie Valley High School Rodeo teams competed at Boswell in Saginaw on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.

For Nocona, Baylor Smith placed first out of 98 runners with 15.761 in barrels. Charli Snow placed 28th with 17.346.

In poles, Smith rode a 27.570 while in team roping Conley Kleinhans as header placed eighth with 20.323.

For the Prairie Valley team, Kiley McCracken placed 19th out of 98 with her barrel run of 16.962.

McCracken and Kleinhans will compete at Saginaw this weekend for the high school rodeo association events, and Oct. 14-15, all the girls will run at the Region 3 event at Graham.

Top photo – Baylor Smith took first out of 98 runners at Saginaw recently. (Courtesy photo)\