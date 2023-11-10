Connect with us

SCHOOL NEWS

Rodeo teams competing well

Published

13 hours ago

on

The Nocona and Prairie Valley High School Rodeo teams competed at Boswell in Saginaw on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.
For Nocona, Baylor Smith placed first out of 98 runners with 15.761 in barrels. Charli Snow placed 28th with 17.346.
In poles, Smith rode a 27.570 while in team roping Conley Kleinhans as header placed eighth with 20.323.
For the Prairie Valley team, Kiley McCracken placed 19th out of 98 with her barrel run of 16.962.
McCracken and Kleinhans will compete at Saginaw this weekend for the high school rodeo association events, and Oct. 14-15, all the girls will run at the Region 3 event at Graham.

Top photo – Baylor Smith took first out of 98 runners at Saginaw recently. (Courtesy photo)\

Kiley McCracken of the Prairie Valley Rodeo team placed 19th of 98 at Saginaw on Oct. 1. (photo by Gateway Photograph)
SCHOOL NEWS

Longhorns crown homecoming royals

Published

1 week ago

on

10/04/2023

By

Reagan Ladewig and Jeremiah Perez were named 2023 Forestburg High School Homecoming Queen and King last Friday night. They took a victory lap around the field. (Photos by Jordan Neal)
SCHOOL NEWS

Bowie, Nocona hosting public forums on bond proposals

Published

1 week ago

on

10/03/2023

By

Bowie Independent School District will continue the public bond meetings this week to explore the proposed $65.8 million bond.
Oct. 12 at the intermediate and Oct. 23 at the junior high. Meetings start at 5:30 p.m. with a campus tour, followed by the information session at 6 p.m. and questions at 6:30 p.m.

Nocona Independent School District will have its final bond public meeting at 7 p.m. on Oct. 20 in the middle school cafeteria. The district has proposed a $19 million bond issue for new classroom additions.

Both elections are on the Nov. 7 election ballot.

SCHOOL NEWS

MSU Texas helping Bowie cyclist meet her goals

Published

2 weeks ago

on

09/30/2023

By

Jacelyn Reno likes wheels, adventure, setting goals, and speeding toward the finish line. And if one can see the world while accomplishing that, the Midwestern State University sophomore is up for that, too.
Reno, from Bowie, decided that Midwestern State University was a perfect place for her to set and reach her goals. And while her No. 1 sport is BMX racing, she also has found a home with MSU Cycling.

Read the full story on the community page of your Saturday Bowie News.

Jacelyn Reno can smile at her year of cycling competition as she qualified for some top international events including the 2021 Red Bull pump track world qualifier in Portugal. She also is a member of the MSU Cycling team and she enjoys how that work fits in so with her BMX training. Her parents, Sean and Linda Reno, operate Bowie BMX Track in Bowie. Her sister Shealen also is an accomplished BMX racer. (Courtesy photo)
