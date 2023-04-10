Longhorns crown homecoming royals

Bowie Independent School District will continue the public bond meetings this week to explore the proposed $65.8 million bond.

Oct. 12 at the intermediate and Oct. 23 at the junior high. Meetings start at 5:30 p.m. with a campus tour, followed by the information session at 6 p.m. and questions at 6:30 p.m.

Nocona Independent School District will have its final bond public meeting at 7 p.m. on Oct. 20 in the middle school cafeteria. The district has proposed a $19 million bond issue for new classroom additions.

Both elections are on the Nov. 7 election ballot.