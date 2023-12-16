Legend Bank named Texas Treasure Business this week

Legend Bank was recognized with a Texas Treasure Award presented at this week’s Bowie City Council meeting.

Bret Meekins, Traci Robertson and Cindy Rayburn of Legend Bank were presented to receive the proclamation from Bowie Mayor Gaylynn Burris for the award which recognizes businesses 50 years and older. These awards are presented through the Texas Historical Commission and the Bowie Community Development Board.

Legend Bank has been a staple of the Bowie community since 1890 making it the oldest banking institution in Montague County. The bank provides financial assistance to local charitable organizations, its staff volunteers in the community and the bank has remained in the historic downtown district.

(Pictured above) Mayor Gaylynn Burris presented the Texas Treasure Business Award to Legend Bank West Regional President Bret Meekins, Bowie Branch Manager Traci Robertson (also serves as Bowie Community Development Board president), and Loan Assistant Cindy Rayburn on Monday night given by the Bowie Community Development Board representatives Debbie Halbrook, Mildred McCraw, and director Cindy Roller along with a Proclamation honoring their long history of service in Bowie.