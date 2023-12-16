COUNTY LIFE
Legend Bank named Texas Treasure Business this week
Legend Bank was recognized with a Texas Treasure Award presented at this week’s Bowie City Council meeting.
Bret Meekins, Traci Robertson and Cindy Rayburn of Legend Bank were presented to receive the proclamation from Bowie Mayor Gaylynn Burris for the award which recognizes businesses 50 years and older. These awards are presented through the Texas Historical Commission and the Bowie Community Development Board.
Legend Bank has been a staple of the Bowie community since 1890 making it the oldest banking institution in Montague County. The bank provides financial assistance to local charitable organizations, its staff volunteers in the community and the bank has remained in the historic downtown district.
Read full story in the weekend Bowie News.
(Pictured above) Mayor Gaylynn Burris presented the Texas Treasure Business Award to Legend Bank West Regional President Bret Meekins, Bowie Branch Manager Traci Robertson (also serves as Bowie Community Development Board president), and Loan Assistant Cindy Rayburn on Monday night given by the Bowie Community Development Board representatives Debbie Halbrook, Mildred McCraw, and director Cindy Roller along with a Proclamation honoring their long history of service in Bowie.
COUNTY LIFE
Lay a holiday wreath for a veteran Saturday
Live evergreen holiday wreaths complete with a red bow will be laid on the graves of veterans at Elmwood Cemetery on Dec. 16.
This annual ceremony will be at 11 a.m. on Dec. 16 with guest speaker Bryan Chisholm, ag teacher at Bowie High School and veteran. The Amity Club coordinates the Wreath project and invites anyone to attend helping lay the wreaths on the many graves at the cemetery. Come take a moment to remember those who have served the country by laying a wreath. Call Angela Short at 940-841-1315 with questions.
COUNTY LIFE
Lay a wreath for a veteran this Saturday
Live evergreen holiday wreaths complete with a red bow will be laid on the graves of veterans at Elmwood Cemetery on Dec. 16.
This annual ceremony will be at 11 a.m. on Dec. 16 with guest speaker Bryan Chisholm, ag teacher at Bowie High School and veteran. The Amity Club coordinates the Wreath project and invites anyone to attend helping lay the wreaths on the many graves at the cemetery.
Those who lay a wreath are asked to speak the veteran’s name on the stone outloud before laying the wreath at the grave, to take a moment to remember the veteran.
Call Angela Short at 940-841-1315 with questions.
COUNTY LIFE
Forestburg sparkles for second annual Christmas festival
The community of Forestburg hosted its second annual Christmas Festival this past Saturday with many activities including a lighted parade. See more photos from this event in the mid-week Bowie News. (Courtesy photos)
Trending
-
NEWS1 year ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS8 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS1 month ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS12 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS7 months ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS4 months ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS11 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS1 year ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint