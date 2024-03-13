Bowie baseball has successful Walker Stallcup tournament

The Bowie Jackrabbit baseball team had a successful run at its hosted Walker Stallcup tournament last weekend.

The Jackrabbits went 3-0, with only one close game as they head into district play this week with a good head full of positive momentum.

Bowie first played Grandview on the first day. The Jackrabbits took a 1-0 lead in the third inning before breaking the game open with four runs in the fifth inning and two in the sixth inning. The Zebras did just enough to breakup Bowie’s shut out in the final inning as the Jackrabbits won 7-1.

Hayden Rodriguez hit a three-run home run to lead the team while Boston Farris drove in two runs. Edmon DeLeon pitched four innings and struck out seven batters.

Bowie next played Decatur and it was the closest game of the tournament. The Eagles got the lead 1-0, but the Jackrabbits answered with two runs. Decatur then came back with two runs in the second inning before Bowie tied the score with one run in the third inning.

The Jackrabbits then scored a run in the fifth inning to take the lead 4-3. In the sixth inning the Eagles exploded with four runs and with the game ending one inning early due to tournament scheduling, Bowie had only one more time to bat.

The Jackrabbits responded with four runs of their own, with the walk-off run coming on an anti-climatic walk to DeLeon with the bases loaded.

Still, Bowie won 8-7.

Rodriguez again led the team in RBIs with two. Four different players drove in one run, including Troy Kesey who hit a solo home run in the game.

Bowie finished the tournament with a big blowout of North Dallas. The Jackrabbits took care of the Bulldogs in three innings due to run-rule, winning 16-0. Bowie scored 12 of the runs in the final inning.

Seth Mann hit a three-run home run and Farris drove in three runs to lead the team.

Tucker Jones and DeLeon each added two RBIs as well. Cooper Harris struck out six batters in the game.

