Lady Rabbits play in final tournament

The Bowie Lady Rabbits had a tough final tournament at Graham last weekend.

The Lady Rabbits went 0-6 during the three-day tournament as they tried to get some momentum going with nothing but a district schedule ahead of them.

Bowie first played Mineral Wells. The game only went to three innings due to tournament schedule restraints as the Lady Rams won 9-0. Serenity Klump got the only hit and stolen base for the Lady Rabbits while Rhyan Carle drew the only walk.

Bowie next played against Muenster in a game that went six innings. The Lady Hornets won 18-5. Sadie Britt led the team with two RBIs and she hit a home run. Chloe Kinney and Beau Combs each drove in one run.

On the second day of the tournament the Lady Rabbits played Archer City.

The Lady Cats won 18-3, winning in three innings due to the run-rule. Imala Walker drove in two runs with a double to lead the team offensively.

Against state-ranked Haskell, Bowie lost 15-2 against the Maidens. The game went four innings long.

Laci Goodwin drove in a run with a triple and then later scored on the base paths.

On the final day of the tournament, the Lady Rabbits played their most competitive games.

Against Springtown, Bowie lost 8-4. Walker led the team with two RBIs. Victoria Cox and Laney Oliver each drove in a run as well.

In the final game the Lady Rabbits played Brownwood. The Lady Lions won 11-7 after five innings. Bowie had five different players drive in one run and the team finished with 12 hits and six walks.

