Bowie boy’s golf finishes seventh at Gladewater
The Bowie Jackrabbits boy’s golf 1 team competed at another big tournament full of mostly schools in the 5A-6A range late last week at the Tempest Golf Club in Gladewater.
The Jackrabbits finished seventh overall, with the conditions being rainy the first day while the second day also brought wind and chilly conditions on top of it being wet.
All of this combined to make it the toughest course this group has played on as a team according to Coach Matthew Miller.
Bowie shot 329-335 during the two days at the tournament. Cy Egenbacher had the lowest score, shooting 77-83 as he finished 13th individually. Hunter Lea was next lowest shooting 81-84 while Andrew Sandhoff was not far behing shooting 84-83. Zac Harris shot 87-85 to round out the team’s total.
Hunter Fluitt bounced back from shooting 98 the first day to shooting 89 the second day. Rayder Mann competed individually as a medalist and shot 88-89 during the tournament.
Baseball Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Indians ran into weather concerns at their hosted tournament last weekend, but still put up good results in the games they played.
The Indians went 2-0 during the tournament, winning by double-digits in both games.
Nocona first played S&S Consolidated and won 15-5, winning by run-rule after five innings. Brody Langford led the team with four RBIs as he hit a home run and a triple in the game.
RJ Walker drove in two runs. Wesley Murphey struck out six batters and allowed one earned run.
The Indians played Pilot Point and won after four and half innings 13-1 against the Bearcats.
Walker led the team with three RBIs while Landon Fatheree and Murphey drove in two runs each. Walker struck out 10 batters on the mound and allowed one run on two hits in the game.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Panthers had rough results at their hosted tournament last week.
The Panthers went 0-3 overall during the two days of games.
Saint Jo first played Sam Rayburn and lost 18-0 after three innings due to run-rule. The Panthers had one base runner, Xander Joyner who drew a walk.
Saint Jo then played Petrolia and lost 19-1 after three innings.
Charlie Barclay drove in the run, who was Devin Stewart. Both players also led the team with two hits each.
The Panthers then played Tioga in a game that was, according to Saint Jo’s Game Changer, delayed in the bottom of the second inning with the Bulldogs up 9-0. Stewart drew one walk on offense.

Bowie baseball has successful Walker Stallcup tournament
The Bowie Jackrabbit baseball team had a successful run at its hosted Walker Stallcup tournament last weekend.
The Jackrabbits went 3-0, with only one close game as they head into district play this week with a good head full of positive momentum.
Bowie first played Grandview on the first day. The Jackrabbits took a 1-0 lead in the third inning before breaking the game open with four runs in the fifth inning and two in the sixth inning. The Zebras did just enough to breakup Bowie’s shut out in the final inning as the Jackrabbits won 7-1.
Hayden Rodriguez hit a three-run home run to lead the team while Boston Farris drove in two runs. Edmon DeLeon pitched four innings and struck out seven batters.
Bowie next played Decatur and it was the closest game of the tournament. The Eagles got the lead 1-0, but the Jackrabbits answered with two runs. Decatur then came back with two runs in the second inning before Bowie tied the score with one run in the third inning.
The Jackrabbits then scored a run in the fifth inning to take the lead 4-3. In the sixth inning the Eagles exploded with four runs and with the game ending one inning early due to tournament scheduling, Bowie had only one more time to bat.
The Jackrabbits responded with four runs of their own, with the walk-off run coming on an anti-climatic walk to DeLeon with the bases loaded.
Still, Bowie won 8-7.
Rodriguez again led the team in RBIs with two. Four different players drove in one run, including Troy Kesey who hit a solo home run in the game.
Bowie finished the tournament with a big blowout of North Dallas. The Jackrabbits took care of the Bulldogs in three innings due to run-rule, winning 16-0. Bowie scored 12 of the runs in the final inning.
Seth Mann hit a three-run home run and Farris drove in three runs to lead the team.
Tucker Jones and DeLeon each added two RBIs as well. Cooper Harris struck out six batters in the game.

Lady Rabbits play in final tournament
The Bowie Lady Rabbits had a tough final tournament at Graham last weekend.
The Lady Rabbits went 0-6 during the three-day tournament as they tried to get some momentum going with nothing but a district schedule ahead of them.
Bowie first played Mineral Wells. The game only went to three innings due to tournament schedule restraints as the Lady Rams won 9-0. Serenity Klump got the only hit and stolen base for the Lady Rabbits while Rhyan Carle drew the only walk.
Bowie next played against Muenster in a game that went six innings. The Lady Hornets won 18-5. Sadie Britt led the team with two RBIs and she hit a home run. Chloe Kinney and Beau Combs each drove in one run.
On the second day of the tournament the Lady Rabbits played Archer City.
The Lady Cats won 18-3, winning in three innings due to the run-rule. Imala Walker drove in two runs with a double to lead the team offensively.
Against state-ranked Haskell, Bowie lost 15-2 against the Maidens. The game went four innings long.
Laci Goodwin drove in a run with a triple and then later scored on the base paths.
On the final day of the tournament, the Lady Rabbits played their most competitive games.
Against Springtown, Bowie lost 8-4. Walker led the team with two RBIs. Victoria Cox and Laney Oliver each drove in a run as well.
In the final game the Lady Rabbits played Brownwood. The Lady Lions won 11-7 after five innings. Bowie had five different players drive in one run and the team finished with 12 hits and six walks.

