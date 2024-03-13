Bowie boy’s golf finishes seventh at Gladewater

Nocona

The Nocona Indians ran into weather concerns at their hosted tournament last weekend, but still put up good results in the games they played.

The Indians went 2-0 during the tournament, winning by double-digits in both games.

Nocona first played S&S Consolidated and won 15-5, winning by run-rule after five innings. Brody Langford led the team with four RBIs as he hit a home run and a triple in the game.

RJ Walker drove in two runs. Wesley Murphey struck out six batters and allowed one earned run.

The Indians played Pilot Point and won after four and half innings 13-1 against the Bearcats.

Walker led the team with three RBIs while Landon Fatheree and Murphey drove in two runs each. Walker struck out 10 batters on the mound and allowed one run on two hits in the game.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Panthers had rough results at their hosted tournament last week.

The Panthers went 0-3 overall during the two days of games.

Saint Jo first played Sam Rayburn and lost 18-0 after three innings due to run-rule. The Panthers had one base runner, Xander Joyner who drew a walk.

Saint Jo then played Petrolia and lost 19-1 after three innings.

Charlie Barclay drove in the run, who was Devin Stewart. Both players also led the team with two hits each.

The Panthers then played Tioga in a game that was, according to Saint Jo’s Game Changer, delayed in the bottom of the second inning with the Bulldogs up 9-0. Stewart drew one walk on offense.

