Bowie, Gold-Burg track teams run at Jacksboro

Both Bowie and Gold-Burg track teams competed at Jacksboro last week to get some good competition in the still early part of the track season.

While team results were not listed in the results available, individual results were given in a meet that featured a lot of schools, both big and small to compete against in most events.

With that in mind, only a few competitors did well enough to score their team points by finishing in the top six at their event.

For the Lady Rabbits, Harlei Hudson finished third in the 100 meter dash. Also Kailyn Bettis finished fifth in the high jump. The individuals who run on each relay team was not listed, but the 4×100 and 4×400 teams both finished fourth as well to earn points.

The Jackrabbits had Tucker Jones and Tyler Richey finish first at their events. Jones won the 110 meter hurdles and also scored points for his team with a fifth place finish in the 300 meter hurdles and fourth place in the long jump.

Richey won the pole vault while Case Curry was right behind him in second place. Braden Rhyne got fourth place in the high jump and sixth place in the 300 meter hurdles.

Sterling Harrington finished fourth in the shot put, Alex Castro placed fourth in the 3200 meter race and Russell Anderson got fifth place in the 400 meter race.

The relay races did not list any individual names, but the 4×200 and 4×400 teams both finished in fourth place.

For Gold-Burg, competing against bigger schools only one athlete broke through the top six in their event to score a point. Jayon Grace finished third in the long jump.

Varsity results for athletes from Bowie and Gold-Burg are in the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.