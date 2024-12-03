OBITUARIES
Carol Louise Minter
December 21, 1940 – March 7, 2024
SUNSET – Carol Louise Minter, 83, died March 7, 2024.
A graveside service was at 2 p.m. on March 12 at Sunset Cemetery, with Pastor Randall Templin as the officiant and Craig Rogers speaking on the minter’s behalf.
She was born Dec. 21, 1940 in Shreveport, LA to James and Rachel McCraw. She moved to Fort Worth in the late 1960s and worked as a postal clerk for the U.S. Post Office until her retirement in 1978. On Aug. 8, 1975, she married Paul Minter. The couple lived and raised a family in Keller until 1991 when they moved to Sunset.
She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Michael Minter; daughter, Penny Mauldin and brother, Donald McGraw.
She is survived by her husband Paul Minter, Sunset; sons, Stephen Minter, Fort Worth and Tony Mauldin, Counce, TN; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Beverly Ann Tucker
June 14, 1934 – March 8, 2024
BOWIE – Beverly Ann Tucker, 89, died March 8, 2024.
The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 p.m. on March 14 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on March 15 at Calvary Baptist Church in Bowie. A private burial will take place at Hopewell Cemetery in Stoneburg.
She was born June 14, 1934 in Barrington, IL to Leo and Mary Raiche. She was a long-time resident of Bowie and an active member of Calvary Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Doyle Tucker and two sons, John Siebuhr and Randy Tucker.
She is survived by her children, Kevin Siebuhr and Teresa Noble; nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Joni Denise Raley
April 7, 1964 – March 8, 2024
BELLEVUE – Joni Denise Raley, 59, died March 8, 2024 in Henrietta.
The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 p.m. on March 15 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. on March 16 at Buffalo Springs Cemetery.
She was born to Mary and Raford Raley in Dallas on April 7, 1964. She was raised in Buffalo Springs and graduated from Bellevue Independent School District in 1984. She was born living on 1/4th of one kidney and she was never expected to live a long life but she proved the doctors wrong. She had been on dialysis for more than 12 years.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents; her mother, Mary Musgrove; two brothers, Jeff Raley and Rick Raley; sister, Jerri Raley; one niece; one nephew and several other family members.
She is survived by her siblings, Misti Orton, Bellevue, Alvis Pryor, Bowie and Leah Pryor, Erick, OK; one sister-in-law; stepfather, Ralph Musgrove and multiple nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
James Vnoid “Dogg” Hall Sr.
July 1, 1949 – March 5, 2024
Bowie – James Vnoid “Dogg” Hall Sr., 74, died March 5, 2024.
A visitation “roast” was from 6 – 8 p.m. on March 11 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. graveside service was at 10 a.m. on March 12 at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
He was born July 1, 1949 in West Monroe, LA. The annals of his earthly days include a proud stint at West Monroe High School and more than 37 years playing in the oilfields and boarding offshore rigs. Following that adventure, he clocked in nine honorable years among the aeronauts at Sheppard Air Base.
He is preceded in death by parents, James David Hall Sr. and Alice Lucille (Brown) Scarber; his stepfather, Newton London Scarber; siblings, Mary Jones, Ruby Lambert, Susie Caldwell, Henry Cooper Fatheree and Rita Faye Hall and a lineup of siblings who went before him.
He is remembered by Barbara Ann Bennett; children, Tina Smith, Kristi Bohart, Amy Dempsey, and James V. Hall Jr.; two stepchildren; 15 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and brothers and sisters, John Henry Hall, Garey Alton Fatheree, Lucille Laverne Sutton and Helen Jo Cole.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Trending
-
NEWS1 year ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS4 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS11 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS1 year ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS7 months ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS10 months ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS1 year ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS1 year ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint