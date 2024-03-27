SPORTS
Jackrabbits lose to Eagles
The Bowie Jackrabbits lost to Holliday at home on Friday night in a one-sided game that ended early.
The Eagles won 16-2 after five innings due to run-rule as the Jackrabbits let two bad defensive innings get away from them.
Bowie came into the game following its first district win at Vernon earlier in the week. While defending district champs Holliday is always a tough game to win, the Jackrabbits can usually compete well and even beat the Eagles on any given night the last few years.
The first inning was the most competitive of stretch of the game.
Trae Seigler got the start on the mound. Holliday got on base with an infield single with one out. When the runner went to steal second base, an error on the throw allowed him to then advance to third base. A deep fly ball off the centerfield wall resulted in a triple and the run to score. Thankfully, Seigler induced an infield pop out to limit the Eagles to one run, up 1-0.
Bowie got the run back in the same inning. With two outs, Troy Kesey hit a fly ball to right field that resulted in an error that allowed him to reach second base. Seth Mann then followed with a single to get him home and tie the score at 1-1.
The problems started in the second inning for the Jackrabbits.
Holliday drew a leadoff walk. After a fly out and a stolen second base, a groundball to shortstop and some indecision allowed both runners at the corners to be safe.
The base runner then stole second base to put two runners in scoring position for the Eagles. The next batter then hit to shortstop and another fielding error allowed both runners to score.
Two hard hit singles followed that drove in two more runs and Cy Egenbacher came in to pitch relief.
After a line out for out two and an intentional walk, Holliday went to steal third and second base.
An error on the throw to third base allowed the runner to come in and score to put the Eagles up 6-1 before a fly out ended things for Bowie.
The Jackrabbit offense could not respond and things only got worse in the third inning.
Three pitchers took turns in the inning as Holliday scored nine runs on eight singles, a home run and a walk to go up 15-1 and essentially end the game.
Bowie got one of the runs back in the same inning.
Rayder Mann drew a walk with one out and would steal second and third base. Boston Farris then drove him in with a single to make it 15-2.
Seth Mann had come in to pitch later in the previous inning and besides hitting a batter, shut down Holliday’s offense and allowed no runs in the fourth inning.
He then led off the same inning with a triple, but unfortunately Bowie hitters could not get him home.
The Eagle hitters drew three straight walks to load the bases to start the fifth inning and Andrew Sandhoff came in to pitch relief.
After a strikeout, a groundout allowed one run to score to make it 16-2 before Sandhoff induced another groundout for out three.
Bowie needed to score five runs to keep the game from ending early due to run-rule.
Unfortunately, there would be no miracle come back.
All three batters struck out to end the ugly game for the Jackrabbits.
Holliday won 16-2.
Baseball Roundup
Saint Jo vs Bellevue
The Saint Jo Panthers got out of their early season funk as they beat fellow 1A Bellevue twice last week on two different days.
The Panthers won the first high-scoring game 15-9 before shut out the Eagles 10-0 in the second game.
Saint Jo had a rough beginning to its season, with mostly ugly losses and only one win.
Bellevue came in with no wins, but it was not unexpected due to it being the Eagles first year as a program since the late 1990s.
Bellevue led the first game for most of it scoring five runs in the first inning and just holding off the Panthers 5-4 heading into the sixth inning.
Saint Jo then caught fire, scoring six runs in the sixth inning to take its first lead since the first inning. The Eagles kept it close and scored four runs to make it a one run game 10-9 heading into the final inning.
The game had to be postponed due to Bellevue’s new field not having any lights to play past a certain time.
When the game was picked up three days later, the Panthers added five more run to their lead. The Eagles could not answer and Saint Jo won the game 15-9.
Devein Stewart and Logan Hoover led the Panthers four RBIs each while Charlie Evans and R Forrester drove in two runs each.
Trent Gaston pitched 4.1 innings and allowed two runs and struck out seven batters to lead the team.
Saint Jo’s defense committed four errors.
For Bellevue, Brayden Moore led the team with three RBIs while Bryce Ramsey and Ryan Jones each drove in two runs.
Ramsey pitched five innings and allowed four runs while striking out nine batters to lead the team.
The second game picked up right after the end of the first game. Unfortunately for the Eagles, the second game went similarly to the end of first game.
Saint Jo scored three runs in the first inning, four in the second inning and three in the third inning.
The Panther defense shut out Bellevue and the game ended with Saint Jo winning 10-0 after four and half innings due to run rule.
Sam Martin led the Panthers with four RBIs while Evans drove in two runs. Stewart pitched three innings and allowed one hit and one walk while striking out six batters. Hoover pitched two innings and struck out four batters while allowing no hits and walking two batters. The team committed no fielding errors.
For Bellevue, River Trail got the only hit in the game for the team. The team drew three walks, but could not get on base.
Blake Reese led the team with two innings pitched and three earned runs on two hits and five walks while striking out two batters. The defense committed no fielding errors.
Nocona
The Nocona Indians lost their second game against Muenster on Friday on the road.
The Indians lost 10-0 after five innings due to run-rule as the Hornets picked up all of their runs in one horrible inning for Nocona.
The score was tied at 0-0 heading into the bottom of the third inning. The Indian defense had navigated one out singles the first two innings without letting it morph into anything threatening.
Unfortunately, the third inning saw Muenster get going from the first batter.
Five singles, two doubles, two walks and a hit batter later saw the Hornets score 10 runs.
Nocona’s bats had been able to get someone on base in most innings despite Walker Murphey getting the team’s only base hit, but could not get a run to score.
The Indian defense did bounce back to not allow any runs in the fourth or fifth inning, but with no runs coming through for Nocona, the game ended after five innings.
Muenster won 10-0.
Softball Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians lost at home on Friday night against Muenster.
The Lady Hornets won 9-0, with most of the damage coming in the fourth inning against the Lady Indians.
Nocona gave up two runs in the first inning, but kept the game within reach after shutting out Muenster in the second and third innings.
Then came the fourth inning. Five fielding errors and two singles contributed to the Lady Hornets scoring six runs to go up 8-0.
The Lady Indians struggled to get their bats going all game though they did get some base runners that could have been worked home with some timely plays in other games.
Muenster added one more run in the sixth inning to make the final score 9-0.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers lost a shootout at Era on Friday night.
The Lady Hornets won 25-15 in a game that ended early after six innings due to run-rule.
Saint Jo was trailing the early part of the game down 9-1 after three innings.
The Lady Panthers then had a huge offensive inning, scoring nine runs in the fourth inning to go up 10-9.
Era bounced back in the same inning and scored three runs to retake the lead 12-10, but Saint Jo then scored four runs in the fifth inning and one in the sixth inning as it lead 15-12.
The Lady Hornets then embarked on an inning from hell for the Lady Panthers, more than doubling their score and not ending until Era was up by 10 runs to end the game early.
The Lady Hornets had scored 13 runs to win 25-15.
Nocona’s Stone signs to play football
Nocona senior Johnny Stone, son of Chelsi and Haydan, signed his letter of intent to play football at Southwestern Assemblies of God University in Waxahachie on Monday. Stone played running back and linebacker for Nocona on varsity for three years, helping the Indians go from two wins his first season to winning 16 games the last two seasons that resulted in playoff berths and a district title this past season. Stone has also spent time playing baseball, golf, basketball and track during his four years at Nocona. “They have a great program there,” Stone said. “Their business and financing program, it is five years for a masters so I thought that was a really good choice. They have a nice indoor gym. They really focus on the relgious part of school.” Stone plans to focus on business and financing major with maybe a minior in religious beliefs.
