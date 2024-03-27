Jackrabbits lose to Eagles

Saint Jo vs Bellevue

The Saint Jo Panthers got out of their early season funk as they beat fellow 1A Bellevue twice last week on two different days.

The Panthers won the first high-scoring game 15-9 before shut out the Eagles 10-0 in the second game.

Saint Jo had a rough beginning to its season, with mostly ugly losses and only one win.

Bellevue came in with no wins, but it was not unexpected due to it being the Eagles first year as a program since the late 1990s.

Bellevue led the first game for most of it scoring five runs in the first inning and just holding off the Panthers 5-4 heading into the sixth inning.

Saint Jo then caught fire, scoring six runs in the sixth inning to take its first lead since the first inning. The Eagles kept it close and scored four runs to make it a one run game 10-9 heading into the final inning.

The game had to be postponed due to Bellevue’s new field not having any lights to play past a certain time.

When the game was picked up three days later, the Panthers added five more run to their lead. The Eagles could not answer and Saint Jo won the game 15-9.

Devein Stewart and Logan Hoover led the Panthers four RBIs each while Charlie Evans and R Forrester drove in two runs each.

Trent Gaston pitched 4.1 innings and allowed two runs and struck out seven batters to lead the team.

Saint Jo’s defense committed four errors.

For Bellevue, Brayden Moore led the team with three RBIs while Bryce Ramsey and Ryan Jones each drove in two runs.

Ramsey pitched five innings and allowed four runs while striking out nine batters to lead the team.

The second game picked up right after the end of the first game. Unfortunately for the Eagles, the second game went similarly to the end of first game.

Saint Jo scored three runs in the first inning, four in the second inning and three in the third inning.

The Panther defense shut out Bellevue and the game ended with Saint Jo winning 10-0 after four and half innings due to run rule.

Sam Martin led the Panthers with four RBIs while Evans drove in two runs. Stewart pitched three innings and allowed one hit and one walk while striking out six batters. Hoover pitched two innings and struck out four batters while allowing no hits and walking two batters. The team committed no fielding errors.

For Bellevue, River Trail got the only hit in the game for the team. The team drew three walks, but could not get on base.

Blake Reese led the team with two innings pitched and three earned runs on two hits and five walks while striking out two batters. The defense committed no fielding errors.

Nocona

The Nocona Indians lost their second game against Muenster on Friday on the road.

The Indians lost 10-0 after five innings due to run-rule as the Hornets picked up all of their runs in one horrible inning for Nocona.

The score was tied at 0-0 heading into the bottom of the third inning. The Indian defense had navigated one out singles the first two innings without letting it morph into anything threatening.

Unfortunately, the third inning saw Muenster get going from the first batter.

Five singles, two doubles, two walks and a hit batter later saw the Hornets score 10 runs.

Nocona’s bats had been able to get someone on base in most innings despite Walker Murphey getting the team’s only base hit, but could not get a run to score.

The Indian defense did bounce back to not allow any runs in the fourth or fifth inning, but with no runs coming through for Nocona, the game ended after five innings.

Muenster won 10-0.

