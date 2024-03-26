Youth baseball league sign-ups underway

Nocona

The Nocona Indians had a tough district loss against Muenster at home on Tuesday.

The Hornets won 16-1 after four innings due to run-rule against the Indians.

Nocona was coming off a one-sided win against Bellevue, but knew Muenster would be different.

The Hornets scored three runs in the first inning thanks to a single, a triple, a walk and two fielding errors.

Nocona got one run back in the first inning. Walker Murphey led off with a walk. RJ walker dropped a sacrifice bunt to get Murphey to second base. Wesley Murphey then grounded out to the shortstop, but it advanced Murphey to third base.

Brody Langford hit a groundball to second base. It resulted in an error which allowed Murphey to come home and score.

Nocona trailed 3-1 after the first inning.

The Hornets offense was able to get a two out rally going. Three singles and an error allowed two runs to score to make it 5-1 for Muenster.

The game broke open in the third inning with the Hornets scoring eight runs and going up 13-1.

When Nocona’s offense continued to struggle to get any hits or base runners on, it looked like the game would not be long.

Muenster added three more runs in the fourth inning to go up 16-1.

The Indians would need to score at least one run to keep the game going, but could not get anything going.

The game ended after four innings due to run-rule, the Hornets winning 16-1.

Missing scores

The Saint Jo and Bellevue game from Tuesday night was postponed in the sixth inning due to the Eagles having no lights. That game and the follow up game will be in the mid-week paper.