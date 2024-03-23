SPORTS
Bowie, Nocona have 10 combined earn basketball academic all-state honors
The Texas High School Coaches Association released its list of academic all-state honors for the basketball season.
Bowie’s boy’s team had five participants chosen while Nocona had three from its girl’s team and two from the boy’s team.
For the Jackrabbits, Austin Weber was named to the Elite team while Brady Lawhorn and Alex Castro were named to the first team. Tucker Jones and Kaz Williams were named to the second team.
From Nocona, Melissa Segura was named to the first team. Skyler Smith, Brady McCasland and Wesley Murphey were named to the second team. Jayce Rose earned honorable mention.
The THSCA has certain criteria for athletes, student trainers or managers to be nominated. Nominees must be in good standing with the team, have good moral character, have an overall grade point average of 92 or above throughout all of high school and be a senior.
The students GPA, class rank, SAT and ACT scores are also considered.
SPORTS
Bowie golf teams do well in last regular season tournaments
The Bowie golf teams competed at the last regular season tournaments this week with the district tournament set for next week.
The boy’s team finished third at the Brock Invitational at the Canyon West course in Weatherford. The Lady Rabbits finished fourth while playing at the Shady Oaks course in Baird.
The boy’s team played first on Monday.
The team shot 328 overall and finished in third place. Rayder Mann shot his best round of the season and led the team with a score of 77. Zac Harris shot 81, Hunter Lea scored 83 and Andrew Sandhoff rounded out the team’s scoring with 87.
Cy Egenbacher’s 90 score did not count towards the team’s total. Hunter Fluitt competed as an individual medalist and also shot 90.
The Bowie girls played on Tuesday and the team total was 415 which put the Lady Rabbits in fourth place. Miley Thompson led the team with a low score of 96. Tess Egenbacher shot 100, Reegan Ferguson 109 and Emma Read 110 to round out the team’s scoring.
Emily Cueva’s score of 111 did not count towards the team total. Kendall Fallis competed as an individual medalist whose score did not count towards the total and shot 103.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Baseball Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Indians had a tough district loss against Muenster at home on Tuesday.
The Hornets won 16-1 after four innings due to run-rule against the Indians.
Nocona was coming off a one-sided win against Bellevue, but knew Muenster would be different.
The Hornets scored three runs in the first inning thanks to a single, a triple, a walk and two fielding errors.
Nocona got one run back in the first inning. Walker Murphey led off with a walk. RJ walker dropped a sacrifice bunt to get Murphey to second base. Wesley Murphey then grounded out to the shortstop, but it advanced Murphey to third base.
Brody Langford hit a groundball to second base. It resulted in an error which allowed Murphey to come home and score.
Nocona trailed 3-1 after the first inning.
The Hornets offense was able to get a two out rally going. Three singles and an error allowed two runs to score to make it 5-1 for Muenster.
The game broke open in the third inning with the Hornets scoring eight runs and going up 13-1.
When Nocona’s offense continued to struggle to get any hits or base runners on, it looked like the game would not be long.
Muenster added three more runs in the fourth inning to go up 16-1.
The Indians would need to score at least one run to keep the game going, but could not get anything going.
The game ended after four innings due to run-rule, the Hornets winning 16-1.
Missing scores
The Saint Jo and Bellevue game from Tuesday night was postponed in the sixth inning due to the Eagles having no lights. That game and the follow up game will be in the mid-week paper.
SPORTS
Bowie baseball wins first district game
The Bowie Jackrabbits won broke a three-game losing streak to win their first district game at Vernon on Tuesday night.
The Jackrabbits won 8-2 against the Lions, with a couple of big offensive innings leading the way.
Bowie was coming off close district losses against Jacksboro and Iowa Park and then fell in a non-district game to Paradise by one run. The Jackrabbits needed not just a win, but a good one to get them back on track in a competitive district.
Bowie started the game on the right note when Tucker Jones hit the second pitch of the game over the left field fence for a solo home run. The Jackrabbits offense could not capitalize besides drawing a walk in the inning, but Bowie led 1-0.
Vernon answered in the same inning. The Lions first two hitters hit singles early in the count to get on base. Pitcher Edmond De Leon struck out the next two batters.
Then a groundball to the shortstop resulted in an error that allowed one run to score and the Lions tied the game up at 1-1.
Neither team scored in the second inning before things picked up for Bowie in the third inning.
Jones did it again, leading off the inning and hitting his second solo home run of the game to put the Jackrabbits back up. Unlike the first inning, his teammates followed and added a couple of more runs.
Troy Kesey hit a single. Following a fielder’s choice out, Rayder Mann drew a walk. De Leon then hit a double that drove in one run. Hayden Rodriguez followed with another double that drove in the other runner to put Bowie up 5-1.
Vernon bats again answered. A leadoff walk and a later wild pitch put the runner on third base. A fly ball out into right field was deep enough to drive the runner in after he tagged up to cut the lead to 5-2.
The fourth, fifth and sixth innings saw neither team score any runs, though both had chances. Bowie had the bases loaded and one out in both the fifth and sixth innings, but hit into the dreaded inning ending double-play the first time and could not come through the second time.
In the final inning, Rodriguez drew a walk to lead things off for the Jackrabbits. Cy Egenbacher laid down a sacrifice bunt to move him to second base. Will Cross hit a groundball to second base that resulted in an error that put runners on the corners.
A wild pitch allowed Rodriguez to come in and score a run.
A groundout moved Cross to third base and a wild pitch allowed him to come in and score.
Boston Farris was then hit by a pitch and would steal second base before Kesey drove him home with a single to left field.
Bowie was up 8-2 heading into the final at-bats for the Lions.
Egenbacher came in to get the save on the mound. After forcing a groundout at second base and striking out the next batter, Vernon got a two out single to try and start something.
A wild pitch allowed the runner to advance to second base, but Egenbacher induced a fly out to right field to end the game.
The Jackrabbits won 8-2.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS1 year ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS4 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS11 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS1 year ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS8 months ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS11 months ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS1 year ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS1 year ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint