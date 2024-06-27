Connect with us

Jim Bowie Days schedule

1 day ago

June 27
7:30 p.m. – UPRA Rodeo. Mutton bustin’ check in at 6:30 p.m.

June 28 – Friday
9 a.m. – 42 Tournament at Bowie Senior Citizens Center, play starts at 9:30 a.m.
2:30 p.m. – Pioneer Court crowing and pioneer reunion, Bowie Senior Citizens Center.
7 p.m. – Mutton bustin’, rodeo arena
7:30 p.m. – Rodeo grand entry and performance,
9:30 p.m. – Rodeo dance, Pony Express in the community center, $5.

June 29 – Saturday
9 a.m. – Indian Artifacts Show, community center
10:30 a.m. – Parade in downtown
11 a.m. – Hamburger feed at community center
11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Cornhole Tournament, community center.
Noon – Pet parade, Second Monday pavilion
1-5 p.m. – Free swim at city pool
1 p.m. – Terrapin races, pool pavilion
1:30 p.m. – Frog jumping, pool pavilion
7 p.m. – Mutton bustin, followed by queen crowning and final night of rodeo.
9:30 p.m. – Concert Curtis Grimes, $10, community center.

Bowie Police have provided this updated parade route map for Jim Bowie Days.
Jim Bowie Days Friday events

11 mins ago

06/28/2024

(Top) Emcee Linda Fitzner introduces Mildred McCraw as the 2024 Pioneer Queen during Friday’s crowning ceremony. Duchesses are Doris McGuffey and Margaret Long. (Photos by Barbara Green)

2023 Miss Jim Bowie Days Emma Dowling talks about her year representing Jim Bowie Days.
The Bowie Senior Citizens Center hosted the annual 42 Tournament Friday morning. Watch for more coverage and results in the mid-week Bowie News.
Jim Bowie Days week kicks off

2 days ago

06/26/2024

There are five young ladies competing for rodeo royalty during Jim Bowie Days 2024, with the winners named on the final night of the rodeo on Saturday.
Crowns will be presented to a new Miss Jim Bowie Days and a Little Miss JBD. The queen age group is 14-21 and Little Miss 6-13.
Miss Jim Bowie Days
The 2023 Miss Jim Bowie Days Emma Dowling has had a busy year representing the festival at many events. Contestants are Payton Killmer, Sunset, and Emma Ragan, also of Sunset.

Little Miss Jim Bowie Days

Carter Scruggs of Henrietta has served as 2023 Little Miss this past year taking part in many parades and events. Contestants are McKinley Bratcher, Bridgeport; GeorgiaLee Martin, Brock and Sloane Ragan, Sunset.

Read all about these young ladies in your mid-week Bowie News.

Nocona, Saint Jo ready fireworks shows for July 4

2 days ago

06/26/2024

America is getting ready to celebrate its birthday with all sorts of festivities on July 4th.
For Montague County residents there are two great options for fun. The Nocona Lions Club continues hosting its fireworks show at Lake Nocona in Weldon Robb/Jaycee Park on July 4th.
Those wishing to shoot fireworks at the lake may do so at Benton Park.
Prior to the fireworks show there will be a decorated boat parade on the lake. It starts at 6:30 p.m. at Weldon Robb/Jaycee Park on July 4. The Lions will accept donations to help defray costs, please contact any member or check the club’s Facebook page. Fireworks start at dusk.
The Henley family also has a fireworks show at their homes on Lake Nocona on July 4, and while they do not take donations, they do invite those who wish to donate to the Nocona City or Nocona Rural Fire Departments.
Saint Jo Firefighters are gearing up for their Fireworks Spectacular on July 4th in Boggess Park. Activities will start around noon with activities including basketball, horseshoes and volleyball.
There will be free watermelon and concessions. Tyler Cook will provide live music. Bring your lawn chairs for a traditional, small town fireworks celebration for the patriotic holiday.

