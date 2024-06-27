Jim Bowie Days schedule

America is getting ready to celebrate its birthday with all sorts of festivities on July 4th.

For Montague County residents there are two great options for fun. The Nocona Lions Club continues hosting its fireworks show at Lake Nocona in Weldon Robb/Jaycee Park on July 4th.

Those wishing to shoot fireworks at the lake may do so at Benton Park.

Prior to the fireworks show there will be a decorated boat parade on the lake. It starts at 6:30 p.m. at Weldon Robb/Jaycee Park on July 4. The Lions will accept donations to help defray costs, please contact any member or check the club’s Facebook page. Fireworks start at dusk.

The Henley family also has a fireworks show at their homes on Lake Nocona on July 4, and while they do not take donations, they do invite those who wish to donate to the Nocona City or Nocona Rural Fire Departments.

Saint Jo Firefighters are gearing up for their Fireworks Spectacular on July 4th in Boggess Park. Activities will start around noon with activities including basketball, horseshoes and volleyball.

There will be free watermelon and concessions. Tyler Cook will provide live music. Bring your lawn chairs for a traditional, small town fireworks celebration for the patriotic holiday.