COUNTY LIFE
Jim Bowie Days week kicks off
There are five young ladies competing for rodeo royalty during Jim Bowie Days 2024, with the winners named on the final night of the rodeo on Saturday.
Crowns will be presented to a new Miss Jim Bowie Days and a Little Miss JBD. The queen age group is 14-21 and Little Miss 6-13.
Miss Jim Bowie Days
The 2023 Miss Jim Bowie Days Emma Dowling has had a busy year representing the festival at many events. Contestants are Payton Killmer, Sunset, and Emma Ragan, also of Sunset.
Little Miss Jim Bowie Days
Carter Scruggs of Henrietta has served as 2023 Little Miss this past year taking part in many parades and events. Contestants are McKinley Bratcher, Bridgeport; GeorgiaLee Martin, Brock and Sloane Ragan, Sunset.
Read all about these young ladies in your mid-week Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Nocona, Saint Jo ready fireworks shows for July 4
America is getting ready to celebrate its birthday with all sorts of festivities on July 4th.
For Montague County residents there are two great options for fun. The Nocona Lions Club continues hosting its fireworks show at Lake Nocona in Weldon Robb/Jaycee Park on July 4th.
Those wishing to shoot fireworks at the lake may do so at Benton Park.
Prior to the fireworks show there will be a decorated boat parade on the lake. It starts at 6:30 p.m. at Weldon Robb/Jaycee Park on July 4. The Lions will accept donations to help defray costs, please contact any member or check the club’s Facebook page. Fireworks start at dusk.
The Henley family also has a fireworks show at their homes on Lake Nocona on July 4, and while they do not take donations, they do invite those who wish to donate to the Nocona City or Nocona Rural Fire Departments.
Saint Jo Firefighters are gearing up for their Fireworks Spectacular on July 4th in Boggess Park. Activities will start around noon with activities including basketball, horseshoes and volleyball.
There will be free watermelon and concessions. Tyler Cook will provide live music. Bring your lawn chairs for a traditional, small town fireworks celebration for the patriotic holiday.
COUNTY LIFE
Jim Bowie Days has full week of activities
Jim Bowie Days Week fun got underway Saturday with the bass tournament and golf tournaments.
It was once again a family affair as father/son teams took the top awards among 23 teams. Rick and Cody Green took Big Bass with an 11.58 pound catch, which also took first place overall. Another father son team, Casey and Jimmy Smith took second place with 11.50 pounds.
In the golf tourney, Call Wells and Kevin Starry took first in the morning flight and Curtis Payson and Colton Williams took first in the afternoon and the overall championship.
See photos and more results inside today’s sports section for both golf and fishing.
Jim Bowie Days celebrates its 58th year this June 22-29.
Rodeo action opened Monday night as the ladies take to the arena for the open 4D barrel race. The youth rodeo for ages 4-19, has events running across two nights at 7 p.m. on June 25 and June 26. Tuesday saw the speed events and mutton bustin’ compete. The next night were the roping events, mutton bustin’ and dummy roping.
The three-night UPRA Rodeo opens Thursday at 7:30 p.m. with its first performance. Mutton bustin’ check-in in is 6:30 p.m. each night. The top three from each night will have a final go at Saturday night’s rodeo.
Read the full schedule and see the parade route in the mid-week Bowie News.
Top photo – Weigh-in at the Jim Bowie Days Fishing Tournament on Saturday. (Jim Bowie Days Assn. photo)
COUNTY LIFE
Camping adventure continues for summer reading
Bowie Public Library’s Summer Reading program will be at the Bowie Community Center on Tuesdays through July 23 starting at 10 a.m.
Summer reading is open to children ages 0-12. Children will be given a reading log and at the end of the season each child receives a book.
On June 25 it’s all about reading as everyone learns about camping through reading. The group will make s’mores with solar ovens.
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS7 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS1 year ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS1 year ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS11 months ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS1 year ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS1 year ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 years ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint