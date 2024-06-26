Jim Bowie Days week kicks off

There are five young ladies competing for rodeo royalty during Jim Bowie Days 2024, with the winners named on the final night of the rodeo on Saturday.

Crowns will be presented to a new Miss Jim Bowie Days and a Little Miss JBD. The queen age group is 14-21 and Little Miss 6-13.

Miss Jim Bowie Days

The 2023 Miss Jim Bowie Days Emma Dowling has had a busy year representing the festival at many events. Contestants are Payton Killmer, Sunset, and Emma Ragan, also of Sunset.

Little Miss Jim Bowie Days

Carter Scruggs of Henrietta has served as 2023 Little Miss this past year taking part in many parades and events. Contestants are McKinley Bratcher, Bridgeport; GeorgiaLee Martin, Brock and Sloane Ragan, Sunset.

Read all about these young ladies in your mid-week Bowie News.

