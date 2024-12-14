Fantasy of Lights parade winners featured

Take a moment this Saturday to remember Bowie area veterans by placing a live Christmas wreath on their graves.

The Wreaths Across America ceremony will be at 11 a.m. on Dec. 14 at the Elmwood Cemetery flag pole. Hosted by the Amity Club citizens and families are invited to help place some 740 wreaths.

There will be a brief ceremony with area veteran John M. McCoy Jr., the guest speaker. McCoy went into the army on Sept. 17, 1967, 25 years to the day his father, John Sr., went into the army on Sept. 17, 1942. Born in Dublin, TX on March 27, 1947, this veteran’s father was 103 years old on Nov. 24, 2024 and is currently living with his family here in Bowie.

McCoy followed in his father’s footsteps in the Signal Corps and spent 13 months in Korea including a couple of months in a Hawk Missile Battery near Inchon and the balance in the 9th Infantry Battalion (2nd Infantry Division) in the Demilitarized Zone as a mortar platoon leader and communications sergeant. McCoy then served one year at Fort Sill, OK before being honorably discharged on Sept. 18, 1970.