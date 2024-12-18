COUNTY LIFE
Nocona High School cheer squad earns national bid
The Nocona High School cheerleaders competed at National Cheerleader Association contest last week and took seventh place and earning a bid to Nationals on Jan. 23-25 in Dallas. The bid is based on their scores at the contest and their camp competition results said Rebecca Wilson, squad coordinator. . They competed in a division against 5A and 6A schools, and they held their own. The squad right now will focus on University Interscholastic League competition on Jan. 16 in Fort Worth. This was their first year for NCA. Members are: (Back) Emma Sentell-Gomez, Dellah Wright, Jessie Howard, Charity Claxton, Tinley Cable, Lexi Romine, Kaylie Rico and Kaeley Delafuente. (Front) Emory Cauhen, Braci Brown and Ashlyn Brown. (courtesy photo)
Forestburg welcomes Christmas with full day of activities
Santa Claus arrived in style for the Forestburg Community Christmas events on Saturday night that included a lighted parade. There were activities all day including a chili cookoff and gingerbread house building contest. (Courtesy photo)
Wreaths Across America fill Elwood Cemetery
Volunteers helped the Bowie Amity Club lay more than 700 live evergreen Christmas wreaths on the graves of all the veterans in Elmwood Cemetery. This was the fifth year for the Amity Club to host Wreaths Across America, a nationwide program supported by their local communities through sponsorships.
A special wreath was laid to represent each branch of the United States military and were placed by volunteers from the community. John M. McCoy of Bowie, veteran of the United States Army was the guest speaker and shared his experiences. (Top photo)
Bowie chamber mails out ballots for director election
Ballots have been mailed out to Bowie Chamber of Commerce members to select five members to the board of directors.
The following names were submitted by the nominating committee, but there also is a space for a write-in candidate through the process of online voting. The five people with the most votes will join the board in the new year starting Jan. 1, 2025.
Please complete your online ballot on or before Dec. 20 at 5 p.m. Ballots received after Dec. 20 will not be counted. Only active chamber members may vote and only one ballot per membership.
Nominees are: Melanie Belcher, Faith Community Rural Health Clinic of Bowie; Paul Chenevert, Chenevert Plumbing; Addy Cook, Legend Bank and Broke Gals Boutique; Dee Cullum, Texas State Farm Bureau; Brant Farris, Jacksboro National Bank; Cynthia Hawkins, Advanced Rehab and Healthcare; Carol Head, The Shopper; Caitlin McCartney, Bowie Martial Arts Academy; Linda Reno, Stat Signz and Jeff Seigler, Wellington State Bank.
New directors and officers will be introduced at the Jan. 27 Bowie Chamber of Commerce banquet, and annual awards also will be presented.
The theme for this year is “Mind Your Business,” and chamber members are invited to decorate a banquet table showcasing their business.
Call 872-1173 if you would like to decorate a table for the banquet.
