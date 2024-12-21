First day of winter arrives

It’s here, the first day of winter marked by the winter solstice at 4:21 a.m. on Dec. 21.

The winter solstice is the day with the fewest hours of sunlight throughout the year, making it the “shortest day” of the year. Thankfully, after the winter solstice the days begin to grow longer and longer again and until the summer solstice, the first day of summer and the longest day of the year