COUNTY LIFE
Prairie Valley School names homecoming queen
Linzie Priddy (Right) was crowned Prairie Valley High School homecoming queen during the celebration. Her court included: Kennedy Stone, Renee Stout, Maloree Woodyard and Priddy. The school also inducted the first class of honorees for its new Hall of Fame. See those photos in the Dec. 28 edition. (News photo by Jordan Neal)
COUNTY LIFE
Bowie News moving to one print edition a week
The Bowie News will return to publishing one weekly print edition beginning Jan. 9, 2025.
The weekly newspaper also will go back to its original dateline of Thursday.
Michael Winter, owner/publisher, said the local digital audience continues to grow organically and The Bowie News is committed to allocating its resources to that growth. This change is one step in that evolution as The Bowie News moves into its 103rd year of publication.
“In 1967 when my dad, the late Jim Winter, added the second edition of the Bowie News there was really no other way to receive local news and information. Now, there is social media, the internet and the emerging world of artificial intelligence, so it only makes sense to combine the products.”
The Bowie News is followed by nearly 16,000 on social media and has more than 100,000 monthly visitors to bowienewsonline.com. In 2023 the Bowie News reached more than 24,000 major social media accounts including X, Facebook and Instagram.
Similar to our county’s school systems and government offices that now operate on a four-day week, Winter explains our audience’s weekends are starting earlier and people are busier than ever. As everyone’s lifestyle continues to be more mobile providing news and information quickly to those platforms is essential he adds.
This is not the elimination of one edition, but the combination of both papers to expand content for our readership. Some of those additions in the works include specialty pages for food and garden showcasing local columnists, plus business and entertainment. We welcome any suggestions on what you would like to see. Email [email protected].
Returning to one print edition each week will allow our award-winning news and sports staff to have time to report more in-depth in the print product while being more agile to post timely information to our website, our electronic edition and social media platforms. Through the efforts of our professional advertising and design staff, The Bowie News will continue to provide special coverage and promotions for activities across Montague County. Remember Bowie News readers pay to consume our coverage and research shows a community newspaper remains in a household for many days shared among the family.
The Bowie News will be available on newsstands and in your mailbox on Jan. 9. The electronic subscription will move to a Thursday morning email delivery.
For information on subscribing to The Bowie News call 940-872-2247. The Bowie News subscription is $40 a year, where it has remained for the past four years. The E-subscription is $25 a year.
A combination package is available for $52.50, which is great for families with kids a
COUNTY LIFE
New Year’s old wives’ tales, welcome 2025
The staff of The Bowie News welcome you to the new year in 2025. We send out blessings and good wishes for the incoming year.
The Farmer’s Almanac offers three lucky ways to usher in 2025.
- – Eat donuts and other ring-shaped food, it can supposedly bring fortune.
- – Be sure your cupboards are fully stocked to avoid a year of hardship.
- – Put your right foot down first when you get out of bed on New Year’s Day. If you touch the floor with your right foot upon waking, you’re paving the way for a year filled with good luck. (You’re quite literally starting the year on the “right” foot.)
- – Let the old year fly away. Opening all doors and windows at the stroke of midnight is a symbolic act of letting the old year escape.
- – Early bird gets the luck. A Polish tradition suggests that rising early on New Year’s Day sets the tone for the rest of the year.
- Lunar New Year 2025 (also known as Chinese New Year) begins on Jan. 29. According to the Chinese zodiac, 2025 is the Year of the Snake.
Each year is represented by one of the twelve animal signs in the Chinese zodiac. According to Chinese legend, Buddha asked all animals to meet him on New Year’s Day and named a year after the 12 who visited him.
- The Bowie News office will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, but reopen Thursday ready to serve you in 2025.
COUNTY LIFE
Offices closing for final holiday of year
The last big holiday of 2024 arrives on Dec. 31 with News Year’s Eve.
Most government offices and the post office will be closed on Jan. 1. The Bowie News office will close on Dec. 31 and on Jan. 1.
The Bowie News will have an early print deadline on Monday and go out to readers one day earlier on Tuesday. The print edition will be delivered to the post office and racks, while the e-sub will also go out on Tuesday morning.
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS1 year ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS2 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS2 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS1 year ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS2 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS2 years ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 years ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint