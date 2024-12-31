Prairie Valley School names homecoming queen

The Bowie News will return to publishing one weekly print edition beginning Jan. 9, 2025.

The weekly newspaper also will go back to its original dateline of Thursday.

Michael Winter, owner/publisher, said the local digital audience continues to grow organically and The Bowie News is committed to allocating its resources to that growth. This change is one step in that evolution as The Bowie News moves into its 103rd year of publication.

“In 1967 when my dad, the late Jim Winter, added the second edition of the Bowie News there was really no other way to receive local news and information. Now, there is social media, the internet and the emerging world of artificial intelligence, so it only makes sense to combine the products.”

The Bowie News is followed by nearly 16,000 on social media and has more than 100,000 monthly visitors to bowienewsonline.com. In 2023 the Bowie News reached more than 24,000 major social media accounts including X, Facebook and Instagram.

Similar to our county’s school systems and government offices that now operate on a four-day week, Winter explains our audience’s weekends are starting earlier and people are busier than ever. As everyone’s lifestyle continues to be more mobile providing news and information quickly to those platforms is essential he adds.

This is not the elimination of one edition, but the combination of both papers to expand content for our readership. Some of those additions in the works include specialty pages for food and garden showcasing local columnists, plus business and entertainment. We welcome any suggestions on what you would like to see. Email [email protected].

Returning to one print edition each week will allow our award-winning news and sports staff to have time to report more in-depth in the print product while being more agile to post timely information to our website, our electronic edition and social media platforms. Through the efforts of our professional advertising and design staff, The Bowie News will continue to provide special coverage and promotions for activities across Montague County. Remember Bowie News readers pay to consume our coverage and research shows a community newspaper remains in a household for many days shared among the family.

The Bowie News will be available on newsstands and in your mailbox on Jan. 9. The electronic subscription will move to a Thursday morning email delivery.

For information on subscribing to The Bowie News call 940-872-2247. The Bowie News subscription is $40 a year, where it has remained for the past four years. The E-subscription is $25 a year.

A combination package is available for $52.50, which is great for families with kids a