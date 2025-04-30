2023 accountability ratings released

Failing grades for school districts were made public for the first time since 2019 as the 2023 A-F accountability ratings were made public.

Ratings were not released as they were tied up in litigation. Districts received the rating information earlier this year and were able to begin efforts to mitigate any issues or reinforce their activities.

Bowie Assistant Superintendent Lee Ann Farris told the board this past week this data has already been examined, needs assessments have been conducted and plans are made to address them. The district rating was a C after earning a B in the prior ratings.

Read the full story and see all the county school accountability ratings in the May 1 Bowie News.