Making AI Simple workshop draws large crowd
Steve ROI Brown, a growth strategists and thought leadership producer, helped bring local business people feel a bit more comfortable with “AI” artificial intelligence and how it can benefit their interests whether be in saving time or planning marketing. The “AI” Made Simple workshop was hosted by the Bowie Economic Development Corporation, Bowie Chamber of Commerce and Bowie Community Development. Part two of the workshop will be May. 8. (Photo by Barbara Green)
2023 accountability ratings released
Failing grades for school districts were made public for the first time since 2019 as the 2023 A-F accountability ratings were made public.
Ratings were not released as they were tied up in litigation. Districts received the rating information earlier this year and were able to begin efforts to mitigate any issues or reinforce their activities.
Bowie Assistant Superintendent Lee Ann Farris told the board this past week this data has already been examined, needs assessments have been conducted and plans are made to address them. The district rating was a C after earning a B in the prior ratings.
Read the full story and see all the county school accountability ratings in the May 1 Bowie News.
Commissioners ratify disaster declaration
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Montague County Commissioners ratified a disaster declaration prepared by County Judge Kevin Benton following the spring storms that tore through the county on April 19-20.
Benton signed the declaration on April 23, but with the court’s ratification is formally declared and on the record. The judge explained to the court during Monday’s session that while state or federal disaster declaration has been made, having one for the county already in place puts it ready to move forward if assistance does become available.
It was noted the damage has to top $55 million before Federal Emergency Management Agency funding kicks in. Information also was provided that each storm incident on April 18, 19 and 20 have each been assigned as separate incidents, therefore, it is uncertain how FEMA might move ahead.
Read the full story in the May 1 Bowie News.
Montague County roads took a beating during the April 19 storms where roads like Black Road became a gully with rushing water. All roads have been passable, except Tage Road where a bridge has to be repaired. (Courtesy photo)
Commissioner’s Court meets on Monday
Members of the Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on April 28 in the courthouse annex.
Items on the agenda are as follows:
Discuss moving May 26 meeting to May 27 due to the Memorial Day holiday; consider approving engagement letter with Edgin, Parkman, Fleming an Fleming to do the outside audit; request unclaimed property capitol credits from the Texas Comptroller; discuss the tax collector refunding $20,000 to Bowman 2021 Irrevocable Trust for overpayment of taxes; consider waiving penalty and interest for Pumped Equipment; consider disaster declaration; discuss service agreement with Waste Connections Lone Star for waste bin at animal shelter; line-item transfer from contingency to non-departmental machinery and equipment of $100,000 to complete the animal shelter; line-item budget adjustment in precinct two of $100,000 and consider precinct two trading in a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 to NTX Trucks; discuss Smyrna Meadows Subdivision lots 1-12 29.44 acres in precinct two; consider petition to vacate Jay Gaston Road in precinct four; and open bids for emulsified asphalt and prime oil.
