Commissioners ratify disaster declaration

By BARBARA GREEN

[email protected]

Montague County Commissioners ratified a disaster declaration prepared by County Judge Kevin Benton following the spring storms that tore through the county on April 19-20.

Benton signed the declaration on April 23, but with the court’s ratification is formally declared and on the record. The judge explained to the court during Monday’s session that while state or federal disaster declaration has been made, having one for the county already in place puts it ready to move forward if assistance does become available.

It was noted the damage has to top $55 million before Federal Emergency Management Agency funding kicks in. Information also was provided that each storm incident on April 18, 19 and 20 have each been assigned as separate incidents, therefore, it is uncertain how FEMA might move ahead.

Montague County roads took a beating during the April 19 storms where roads like Black Road became a gully with rushing water. All roads have been passable, except Tage Road where a bridge has to be repaired. (Courtesy photo)