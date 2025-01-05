Stoneburg VFD readies fish fry for May 3

Get an early start celebrating mom by enjoying the Mom’s Night Out Sip & Stroll With Me downtown Bowie, Texas from 5 to 8 p.m. on May 2 with a chance to win a free gift basket full of goodies at each participating location.

Weather permitting, the Stark family will provide horse-drawn carriage rides on the beautiful historic brick streets for guests.

Join us for another fun downtown “mini-open house” event starting at 5 p.m. along with the added fun of pop-up vendors.

Read about all the participating merchants for this week’s Sip & Stroll With Me in the May 1 Bowie News.