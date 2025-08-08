HOME
Man attempts to rob Wellington State Bank in Bowie
Bowie Police assisted by other local law enforcement apprehended a male suspect who allegedly attempted to rob the Wellington State Bank in Bowie on Friday morning. Police Chief Guy Green said the man, wearing a loaded pistol on his belt, went into the bank and attempted to rob it. He was unable to get anything and left the building and got into a vehicle. While details are still unclear at this time, the suspect drove out State Highway 59 and came back into town driving near Sanger Bank. He was apprehended a short time later, but it is unclear if he was on foot or in the vehicle. Green said the suspect was taken into custody without incident. Additional details will be published when they become available.
Top photo – Law officers converged on an area at State Highway 59 and Mill Street in Bowie Friday morning as they searched for a bank robber suspect. He was apprehended without incident and has not yet been identified. (Photo by Barbara Green)
Cantwell to lead Pioneer Court
The 2025 Pioneer Court will be led by Joan Cantwell as the pioneer queen, with Duchesses Bill Ann Jones and Sue Swint.
A coronation of the court will be at 2:30 p.m. on June 27 at the Bowie Community Center. The public is invited to attend the crowning followed by a reception hosted by the Amity Club of Bowie.
Meet the ladies of the Pioneer Court in the Thursday Bowie News. Coming next week the young ladies competing for Miss Jim Bowie Days and Little Miss.
City of Bowie warns water may begin flowing over the emergency spillway at Amon Carter Lake tonight between 6-7 p.m. due to heavy rainfall and flooding.
‘What’s Your Point’ review possible stone relics
Do you think a stone you picked up could be an Indian artifact?
Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum will host “What’s Your Point,” an informational event from 1-3 p.m. on March 9 to have your items reviewed by Dr. Sergio Ayala, PhD of the Gault School of Archeological Research. Cost is $10 per person and museum members are free.
Also bring in any metal artifacts found around Spanish Fort that might have been of European origin. Museum Curator Nellann McBroom said if you cannot attend bring you artifacts and leave them, then pick them up on Monday. Call the museum at 825-5330 with questions.
