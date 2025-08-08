Man attempts to rob Wellington State Bank in Bowie

Police went to Wellington State Bank Friday morning where a male suspect allegedly tried to rob the bank. He was carrying a pistol. (Photo by Barbara Green)

Bowie Police assisted by other local law enforcement apprehended a male suspect who allegedly attempted to rob the Wellington State Bank in Bowie on Friday morning. Police Chief Guy Green said the man, wearing a loaded pistol on his belt, went into the bank and attempted to rob it. He was unable to get anything and left the building and got into a vehicle. While details are still unclear at this time, the suspect drove out State Highway 59 and came back into town driving near Sanger Bank. He was apprehended a short time later, but it is unclear if he was on foot or in the vehicle. Green said the suspect was taken into custody without incident. Additional details will be published when they become available.

Top photo – Law officers converged on an area at State Highway 59 and Mill Street in Bowie Friday morning as they searched for a bank robber suspect. He was apprehended without incident and has not yet been identified. (Photo by Barbara Green)

