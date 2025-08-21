Forestburg ISD places new press box and bleachers

The Saint Jo City Council put the final touches on its 2025-2026 budget and tax rate scheduling hearings for both items on Sept. 10.

At the Aug. 14 meeting, aldermen reviewed and updated the budget proposal from the recent budget workshop. The council has created a balanced budget of $1,672,706.05.

In the budget the council added one full-time and one part-time public works staffer. An additional $72,959.44 was added to capital improvements that will be split between streets and other infrastructure needs.

Health insurance costs went up $33 per person, but the city’s property liability insurance remained the same. An executive session had been schedule for personnel matters, but the council cancelled it.

The proposed tax rate is .519223 cents per $100 in property value broken into .363740 for maintenance and operation and .155483 for debt service. The present 2024 tax rate is .513334.

Budgets from the 4A and 4B Economic Development Corporation boards also will be considered on that date.

In other topics from last week’s meeting, the council tabled discussion on the historical preservation advisory board awaiting additional information as the board is reorganized.

A request from the Saint Jo Public Library volunteers was approved confirming the ongoing financial support from the city in its budget at $3,000. The library team updated the council on its accreditation process and that financial support is a big part of it.

Grant Wills was appointed as a new member of the 4B Board.