TEA releases 2024, 2025 accountability ratings

The Texas Education Agency today released the 2025 A-F Accountability Ratings for public school systems and campuses across the state.

Additionally, the delayed 2024 ratings have been made available to school systems and the public following the resolution of legal proceedings that previously prevented their release.

The release of the 2025 A-F Ratings reestablishes critical transparency for Texas families, communities and school leaders after two years of lawsuit-induced delays.

2025 accountability ratings for area schools

Bowie ISD – C, 79 of 100 pts

Elem./Intermediate – D, 67

Junior high – B, 84

High school – B, 86

Bellevue ISD – B, 87

Forestburg ISD – C, 73

Gold-Burg ISD – C, 72

Montague ISD – B, 83

Nocona ISD – C, 79

Elementary – D, 69

Middle school – B, 82

High school – B, 88

Prairie Valley ISD – B, 86

Saint Jo ISD – B, 80

Elementary – C, 76

High school – B, 81

2024 accountability ratings

Bowie ISD – C, 76

Elem./Int. – C, 79

Junior high – B, 81

High school – C, 77

Bellevue ISD – B, 87

Forestburg ISD – C, 73

Gold-Burg ISD – C, 71

Montague ISD – B, 89

Nocona ISD – C, 79

Elementary – C, 71

Middle school – C, 77

High school – B, 86

Prairie Valley ISD – B, 87

Saint Jo ISD – B, 81

Elementary – C, 75

High school – B, 84