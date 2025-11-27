Connect with us

Master fall hosting with a medley of color

Published

21 hours ago

on

(Family Features) Make fall entertaining a breeze this year, regardless of the occasion, with warm, satisfying sides that serve a crowd. Whether you’re enjoying roasted chicken, tender turkey or grilled fish for the main course, Sheet Pan Roasted Grapes and Sweet Potatoes provide a medley of color and taste that call to mind the flavors of the season.

As an effortless solution to please guests, this one-pan recipe lets the oven do the work while you enjoy the gathering and mingle with loved ones. Fresh California grapes are the star ingredient, versatile enough to headline fall recipes with their juicy burst of flavor and pop of color. Plus, roasting them intensifies their flavor as the natural sugars caramelize.

They can elevate get-togethers throughout autumn, and when paired with sweet potatoes, red onion and tangy balsamic glaze, you can create a roasted treat that complements main courses all season long.

Visit GrapesFromCalifornia.com to find healthy snacks, filling main dishes and more sides featuring the flavors and colors of fall.

Watch video to see how to make this recipe!

 //www.youtube.com/embed/qzVUdBfVqXg

Sheet Pan Roasted Grapes and Sweet Potatoes

Servings: 6

  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 3/4 teaspoon sea salt
  • 3 cups red Grapes from California
  • 1 pound orange sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/4-inch slices
  • 3/4 cup thinly sliced onion
  • freshly ground pepper, to taste
  • snipped fresh basil
  1. Heat oven to 425 F. In large bowl, combine oil, vinegar, salt, grapes, sweet potatoes and onion, tossing well to coat. Place on large baking sheet and spread in single layer.
  2. Bake 30 minutes, or until potatoes are tender, stirring halfway through cooking. Sprinkle with freshly ground pepper, to taste, and fresh basil.

Nutritional information per serving: 170 calories; 2 g protein; 27 g carbohydrates; 7 g fat (37% calories from fat); 1 g saturated fat (5% calories from saturated fat); 0 mg cholesterol; 310 mg sodium; 2 g fiber.


SOURCE:
California Table Grape Commission

Find fall comfort in a bowl of pumpkin crumble

Published

2 days ago

on

11/26/2025

By

(Family Features) If you’re ready to embrace the flavors of fall, look no further than a classic: pumpkin desserts. Instead of the typical pumpkin pie, mix things up this year with this Pumpkin Crumble treat from Cookin’ Savvy, an easy, delicious solution for satisfying that sweet tooth. Once you’ve finished enjoying every last bite, head to Culinary.net for more comforting dessert inspiration.

Pumpkin Crumble

Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy
Servings: 8-12

  • 1 can pumpkin
  • 1 can evaporated milk
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 tablespoon pumpkin spice
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 box cake mix (yellow, white or spice)
  • 3/4 cup chopped pecans
  • 3/4 cup chopped white chocolate chips
  • 1 1/2 cups melted butter

Whipped Cream:

  • 1 cup heavy whipping cream
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  1. Heat oven to 350 F.
  2. In bowl, mix pumpkin, evaporated milk, brown sugar, eggs, pumpkin spice and cinnamon. Pour into greased 9-by-11-inch baking dish.
  3. In separate bowl, mix cake mix, pecans and white chocolate chips. Sprinkle over pumpkin mixture. Pour butter evenly over top. Do not mix or stir. Bake 1 hour.
  4. To make whipped cream: Using hand mixer, whip heavy whipping cream and sugar until thick.
  5. Serve crumble with whipped cream.


SOURCE:

Culinary.net

How to naturally sweeten your Thanksgiving feast

Published

1 week ago

on

11/20/2025

By

(Family Features) During this season of Thanksgiving, people are focused on family, friends and, of course, food. This honey-roasted turkey breast recipe is the perfect main dish when gathering your loved ones for a comforting meal you can feed good about.

The secret ingredient is Busy Bee Raw Honey, sourced entirely in the U.S., tested for safety, quality and three times for purity. Each bottle comes with a peel-away back label and Real Honey Code so you can trace your honey’s journey from flower to hive to your holiday table.

So welcome your guests, raise a toast and feast on all that’s made possible by honeybees, including this show-stopping honey-roasted turkey.

Discover more festive recipe ideas and where to find this traceable raw honey by visiting BusyBeeHoney.com.

Honey-Roasted Turkey Breast

Servings: 8

  • 1          full turkey breast (6-7 pounds), bone in, skin on, fully thawed
  • kosher salt
  • freshly ground black pepper

Glaze:

  • 1/2       cup Busy Bee Raw Honey
  • 1/2       cup orange juice
  • 2          teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 3          tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 1          teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1          teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 3          sprigs fresh thyme
  • 1          clove garlic, peeled and crushed
  1. Preheat oven to 500 F.
  2. Season turkey liberally on both sides with salt and pepper; let sit at room temperature 1 hour in large roasting pan with roasting rack.
  3. To make glaze: In medium saucepan over high heat, combine honey, orange juice, mustard, vinegar, salt, pepper, thyme and garlic.
  4. Bring to boil then reduce heat to medium and simmer 15 minutes, or until reduced by two-thirds.
  5. Remove from heat and set aside.
  6. Place roasting pan in center of oven and reduce temperature to 350 F.
  7. After 45 minutes, brush on layer of glaze. Cook 10 minutes.
  8. Brush on another layer of glaze. Cook 10 minutes.
  9. Brush on one more layer of glaze, cooking until internal temperature of turkey registers 165 F.
  10. Remove from oven and let rest 30 minutes.
  11. Cut meat from bone, slice and drizzle with remaining glaze before serving.


SOURCE:
Barkman Honey

Fried chicken from the comfort of home

Published

2 weeks ago

on

11/13/2025

By

(Family Features) If frying chicken at home seems too daunting of a task, rest assured – these homemade Fried Chicken Tenders take the guesswork out of a comforting favorite. With buttery flavor and less mess, going out for fried chicken will be a thing of the past. To find more ways to bring your favorite flavors home, visit Culinary.net.

Fried Chicken Tenders

Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy

Servings: 4

  •             Oil of choice, for frying
  • 1/2       stick butter
  • 2          eggs
  • 2          cups milk
  • 3          pounds chicken breast, cut into strips
  • 2          cups flour
  • 1/4       cup barbecue seasoning of choice
  • 1/4       cup mesquite seasoning
  • salt, to taste
  • pepper, to taste
  • dipping sauce of choice (optional)
  1. Fill Dutch oven or large frying pan halfway with oil and butter; heat over medium heat.
  2. In large bowl, mix eggs and milk then place chicken strips in mixture.
  3. In separate bowl, mix flour, barbecue seasoning and mesquite seasoning. Add salt and pepper, to taste.
  4. Remove 4-6 chicken strips from milk mixture and cover completely in flour mixture.
  5. Drop pinch of flour in hot oil; if it crackles, it’s hot enough. Once hot, fry battered chicken 4 minutes then, using tongs or fork, turn over and fry 4 minutes. When done, chicken will be golden and almost float. Remove from frying pan and repeat with remaining chicken.
  6. Serve with dipping sauce of choice, if desired.


SOURCE:
Culinary.net

