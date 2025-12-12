EDIBLES
Grazing, gifting: Sweet solutions for the holiday rush
(Family Features) If you feel yourself slipping into the last-minute rush of the holiday season, still searching for dazzling recipes and abundant gifts, rest assured – you’re not alone. Light, refreshing ingredients for spectacular meals are just a click away, and they can make for the perfect presents, too.
Abundantly sweet and simple, Florida Citrus Gifts are a simple way to share holiday cheer with family, friends and loved ones. From cheerful boxes to beautiful baskets and more, they offer options in all shapes and sizes, loaded with freshly picked tangerines, grapefruits, oranges and mandarins.
They’re easy to send and even easier to enjoy, providing a one-of-a-kind (and healthy) way to share holiday cheer in memorable meals like Scallops with Florida Grapefruit Butter, sure to become a household favorite for years to come. Pair it with a light and refreshing Florida Citrus Salad with Burrata featuring fresh grapefruit and oranges mingling with peppery arugula and creamy burrata to bring a bit of balance to holiday dining.
No festivity is complete without libations, and this Florida Grapefruit Brandy Sour can be a staple at your beverage station. Just mix freshly squeezed Florida Grapefruit juice with brandy, simple syrup, bitters and egg white (for froth) then finish with sparkling water.
Find deliciously thoughtful ways to share the sweetness of the season with loved ones by visiting PickFLA.com, which features an interactive map to find a range of gift options that fit your holiday needs.
Florida Grapefruit Brandy Sour
Recipe courtesy of the Florida Department of Citrus
Prep time: 5 minutes
Servings: 1
- 1 3/4 ounces brandy
- 2 1/2 ounces freshly squeezed Florida Grapefruit Juice
- 1/3 ounce simple syrup, or to taste
- 2 dashes bitters
- 1 egg white
- ice cubes
- 1 ounce sparkling water
- Florida Grapefruit twist, for garnish
- In cocktail shaker, add brandy, Florida Grapefruit juice, simple syrup, bitters and egg white. Shake vigorously 15-20 seconds to create frothy texture.
- Add ice cubes to shaker and shake 15 seconds to chill drink.
- Strain into chilled coupe or rocks glass filled with fresh ice.
- Pour light splash of sparkling water over top to enhance eﬀervescence.
- Garnish with grapefruit twist.
Scallops with Florida Grapefruit Butter
Recipe courtesy of the Florida Department of Citrus
Prep time: 30 minutes
Cook time: 3 minutes
Servings: 4
- 2 Florida Grapefruit
- 1 fennel bulb
- 3 tablespoons olive oil, plus additional for searing, divided
- 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
- 1/8 teaspoon, plus 1 pinch, salt, divided, to taste
- 1/8 teaspoon, plus 1 pinch, pepper, divided, to taste
- 1 small bunch fresh cilantro
- 12 scallops with empty shells
- 1 tablespoon butter
- Peel and cut one Florida Grapefruit into segments. Squeeze remaining grapefruit and reserve juice.
- Wash and finely chop fennel. In bowl, mix fennel with olive oil, sherry vinegar and 1 pinch salt and pepper.
- Mix and add fresh cilantro. Keep a few leaves for garnish.
- In hot frying pan, drizzle with olive oil then sear scallops 1 minute on each side.
- Remove scallops from pan then deglaze with reserved Florida Grapefruit juice. Let it simmer slightly and add butter to make sauce. Add 1/8 teaspoon salt and pepper.
- Place 1 tablespoon fennel salad in washed shell, top with three scallops and coat with grapefruit butter.
- Finish with reserved cilantro leaves and fresh grapefruit segments.
Florida Citrus Salad with Burrata
Recipe courtesy of the Florida Department of Citrus
Florida Citrus Vinaigrette:
- 1/3 cup Florida Grapefruit Juice
- 1/3 cup Florida Orange Juice
- 2 teaspoons orange zest
- 2 tablespoons cider vinegar
- 2 teaspoons honey
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1/3 cup olive oil
- 2 tablespoons shallots
- sea salt, to taste
- fresh pepper, to taste
Pickled Onion:
- 1 red onion, thinly sliced
- 1/2 cup white vinegar or cider vinegar
- 1/2 cup water
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1 teaspoon salt
Burrata Salad:
- 4 Florida Grapefruit, peeled and cut into segments
- 3 oranges, peeled and cut into segments
- 1 bunch radishes, sliced thin and cut into sticks
- 1/3 cup pistachios, grilled and coarsely chopped
- 1 cup arugula
- 2 tablespoons dill, chopped
- sea salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- 8 ounces burrata
- To make vinaigrette: In small bowl, mix Florida Grapefruit Juice, Florida Orange Juice, orange zest, cider vinegar, honey, Dijon, olive oil and shallots until dressing is emulsified. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Set aside. Vinaigrette will keep 7 days in refrigerator.
- To make pickled onion: Place sliced onion in airtight canning jar.
- In small saucepan, combine vinegar, water, sugar and salt. Bring to boil and pour over sliced onion in jar. Add small amount of water to completely cover onion.
Refrigerate at least 2 hours before serving. Pickled onions will keep 15 days in refrigerator.
- To make burrata salad: In bowl, combine Florida Grapefruit and Orange segments; add radish sticks, toasted pistachios, arugula and dill. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.
- Place salad on large plate, top with coarsely chopped burrata and drizzle generously with citrus vinaigrette and pickled onion.
SOURCE:
Florida Department of Citrus
Master fall hosting with a medley of color
(Family Features) Make fall entertaining a breeze this year, regardless of the occasion, with warm, satisfying sides that serve a crowd. Whether you’re enjoying roasted chicken, tender turkey or grilled fish for the main course, Sheet Pan Roasted Grapes and Sweet Potatoes provide a medley of color and taste that call to mind the flavors of the season.
As an effortless solution to please guests, this one-pan recipe lets the oven do the work while you enjoy the gathering and mingle with loved ones. Fresh California grapes are the star ingredient, versatile enough to headline fall recipes with their juicy burst of flavor and pop of color. Plus, roasting them intensifies their flavor as the natural sugars caramelize.
They can elevate get-togethers throughout autumn, and when paired with sweet potatoes, red onion and tangy balsamic glaze, you can create a roasted treat that complements main courses all season long.
Visit GrapesFromCalifornia.com to find healthy snacks, filling main dishes and more sides featuring the flavors and colors of fall.
Watch video to see how to make this recipe!
//www.youtube.com/embed/qzVUdBfVqXg
Sheet Pan Roasted Grapes and Sweet Potatoes
Servings: 6
- 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 3/4 teaspoon sea salt
- 3 cups red Grapes from California
- 1 pound orange sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/4-inch slices
- 3/4 cup thinly sliced onion
- freshly ground pepper, to taste
- snipped fresh basil
- Heat oven to 425 F. In large bowl, combine oil, vinegar, salt, grapes, sweet potatoes and onion, tossing well to coat. Place on large baking sheet and spread in single layer.
- Bake 30 minutes, or until potatoes are tender, stirring halfway through cooking. Sprinkle with freshly ground pepper, to taste, and fresh basil.
Nutritional information per serving: 170 calories; 2 g protein; 27 g carbohydrates; 7 g fat (37% calories from fat); 1 g saturated fat (5% calories from saturated fat); 0 mg cholesterol; 310 mg sodium; 2 g fiber.
Find fall comfort in a bowl of pumpkin crumble
(Family Features) If you’re ready to embrace the flavors of fall, look no further than a classic: pumpkin desserts. Instead of the typical pumpkin pie, mix things up this year with this Pumpkin Crumble treat from Cookin’ Savvy, an easy, delicious solution for satisfying that sweet tooth. Once you’ve finished enjoying every last bite, head to Culinary.net for more comforting dessert inspiration.
Pumpkin Crumble
Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy“
Servings: 8-12
- 1 can pumpkin
- 1 can evaporated milk
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1 tablespoon pumpkin spice
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 box cake mix (yellow, white or spice)
- 3/4 cup chopped pecans
- 3/4 cup chopped white chocolate chips
- 1 1/2 cups melted butter
Whipped Cream:
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- Heat oven to 350 F.
- In bowl, mix pumpkin, evaporated milk, brown sugar, eggs, pumpkin spice and cinnamon. Pour into greased 9-by-11-inch baking dish.
- In separate bowl, mix cake mix, pecans and white chocolate chips. Sprinkle over pumpkin mixture. Pour butter evenly over top. Do not mix or stir. Bake 1 hour.
- To make whipped cream: Using hand mixer, whip heavy whipping cream and sugar until thick.
- Serve crumble with whipped cream.
SOURCE:
How to naturally sweeten your Thanksgiving feast
(Family Features) During this season of Thanksgiving, people are focused on family, friends and, of course, food. This honey-roasted turkey breast recipe is the perfect main dish when gathering your loved ones for a comforting meal you can feed good about.
The secret ingredient is Busy Bee Raw Honey, sourced entirely in the U.S., tested for safety, quality and three times for purity. Each bottle comes with a peel-away back label and Real Honey Code so you can trace your honey’s journey from flower to hive to your holiday table.
So welcome your guests, raise a toast and feast on all that’s made possible by honeybees, including this show-stopping honey-roasted turkey.
Discover more festive recipe ideas and where to find this traceable raw honey by visiting BusyBeeHoney.com.
Honey-Roasted Turkey Breast
Servings: 8
- 1 full turkey breast (6-7 pounds), bone in, skin on, fully thawed
- kosher salt
- freshly ground black pepper
Glaze:
- 1/2 cup Busy Bee Raw Honey
- 1/2 cup orange juice
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 3 sprigs fresh thyme
- 1 clove garlic, peeled and crushed
- Preheat oven to 500 F.
- Season turkey liberally on both sides with salt and pepper; let sit at room temperature 1 hour in large roasting pan with roasting rack.
- To make glaze: In medium saucepan over high heat, combine honey, orange juice, mustard, vinegar, salt, pepper, thyme and garlic.
- Bring to boil then reduce heat to medium and simmer 15 minutes, or until reduced by two-thirds.
- Remove from heat and set aside.
- Place roasting pan in center of oven and reduce temperature to 350 F.
- After 45 minutes, brush on layer of glaze. Cook 10 minutes.
- Brush on another layer of glaze. Cook 10 minutes.
- Brush on one more layer of glaze, cooking until internal temperature of turkey registers 165 F.
- Remove from oven and let rest 30 minutes.
- Cut meat from bone, slice and drizzle with remaining glaze before serving.
SOURCE:
Barkman Honey
